According to a press release from the town of Dayton, Councilman Zack Fletchall has died.
Fletchall’s death comes less than two weeks after fellow Councilman L. Todd Collier died on April 7. Fletchall’s family, through the town of Dayton, released his cause of death, saying he died from complications related to leukemia, which had been discovered and diagnosed just several days before.
“I am absolutely heartbroken to learn that Zack Fletchall has passed away. More important than anything is the fact that my heart hurts for his family,” Mayor Sam Lee said in a statement. “I knew Zack as a proud family man and for those of us who were lucky enough to know him, understood that his dedication, his help serving and being a part of the town of Dayton meant so much.”
Fletchall served as chairman of the Planning Commission before being appointed to fill an unexpired seat on Town Council in 2017. A year later, he was elected to keep his seat. While on council, he served as liaison to the Planning Commission and as chairman of the infrastructure and safety committee. He was also a member of the personnel and finance committees, as well as the economic development authority.
"He was a busy man who balanced work, family, and community service, giving his all wherever needed,” said Angela Lawrence, Dayton’s town manager. “He understood how important it was that Dayton maintain and enhance the town's infrastructure while also being a desirable town in which families desired to live. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."
— Staff Report
