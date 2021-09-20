Yvette Auville began working for her brother, Jim Dove, at his Dayton restaurant when she was only 14.
The place was more than a spot to grab a quick meal.
“For the years he had Jim’s Drive-In, there were so many lives he touched,” she said.
James “Jim” Dove passed away in early August after battling cancer throughout his life, according to one of his sons, Timmy, 47, of Broadway.
Dove was born in Bergton in 1948 and was the son of Otis Dove, who turned 101 this year.
In 1977, he bought the restaurant he would be most known for. It was there he created an atmosphere welcoming regulars, families and teenagers, according to family members.
“If you met him one time, you were his friend,” said Timmy Dove.
As a result, the family has received an outpouring of support since Jim Dove’s passing, according to Timmy Dove and Auville.
Dayton native Tiffany Berg started working for Dove when she was 13 and worked for him up until the restaurant closed eight years later.
“For many of us kids, he was like a second dad,” Berg said. “And he was a teacher in so many ways and that’s why, today, I’m a teacher.”
Berg teaches at Spotswood Elementary in Harrisonburg and said she tries to be the same sort of figure to her students that Dove was to her.
“He was so friendly and easy to talk to,” she said.
This kindness, caring and non-judgmental approach meant many teenagers in the area sought his advice or help when they could — especially those who had problems at home, according to Timmy Dove.
Over more than three decades, Dove helped many teenagers feel cared for and that meant his own son felt like the number of siblings he had continued to grow.
“It turned into one big family,” Timmy Dove said.
However, in 2011, after 34 years, Jim Dove retired due to health issues. He closed the restaurant on Dec. 31, 2011 and then sold the property to the town of Dayton.
The site became Dove Park, where on Sept. 11, Dove’s birthday, the community gathered to share stories about how Jim Dove impacted their lives.
“There were so many stories that I had never heard before,” Berg said.
The Dove family, with help from Pettit Lawn Maintenance, planted a tree in the park to Jim’s memory and a bench dedicated to Dove, donated and created by Bridgewater metal fabrication company Schickel Corporation, was installed in the park under a mural of Dove’s favorite saying — “The best things in life are still free — kind words and smile.”
“I feel like Jim lived by that,” Auville said.
