Hikma Surur misses everything about her brother.
The 28-year-old from Arlington was funny and easygoing, and had a "generous heart," Hikma Surur said of Arefat Bekri Surur.
"We just want to know where he is," Hikma Surur said.
Hikma Surur and her family last had contact with Arefat Bekri Surur on July 30.
Authorities found Arefat's car, a 2016 silver Toyota with a Virginia registration UZS-6307, on the side of Old Valley Pike in Mount Jackson, Hikma said.
Police in Shenandoah County notified the Arlington County Police Department, Hikma said, but when officers returned, Arefat's car was gone.
On Aug. 16, his vehicle was found again in the Elizabeth Furnace Park in Edinburg.
"The missing persons investigation remains open and this time, there has been no evidence to indicate foul play," the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement.
Arlington County Police Department spokesperson Annemarie Antignano said Wednesday that there are no updates regarding the case.
Police said Arefat was last seen in the 1400 block of 28th Street South in Arlington, and it was believed he was headed toward West Virginia.
Hikma, who also lives in Arlington, said the family has been to the area to try to find Arefat since he disappeared three months ago.
Hikma said Arefat had told her he would be back. He was a little bit familiar with the area after visiting in June, she said, but he had no connections or contacts in the Valley.
"I have no idea" why Arefat was in the Shenandoah Valley, Hikma said.
The Arlington County Police Department described Arefat as a Black man with black hair, 5 foot, 6inches, and 135 pounds. His family said he may be in need of medical services.
Hikma said Arefat is single and has no children. He had a remote job at Bank of America, she said.
"He's very intelligent," Hikma said.
Arefat's disappearance has caused a strain on their family, Hikma said. Their mother has a hard time sleeping because of the situation, she said.
The Arlington County Police Department asks those with information to contact detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or rortiz@arlingtonva.us. Information can also be provided through the tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
"I miss everything about him," Hikma said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.