It’s been less than a month since the Virginia General Assembly adjourned for the 2020 session, and the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is looking back on a number of policies that prevailed and the few that didn’t.
In the Virginia Farm Bureau 2020 General Assembly wrap-up, the organization reported that of the 64 issues it was in support of, 49 passed for a 76.6% success rate.
“It was certainly a year of change at the General Assembly,” stated the report, which was compiled by the Virginia Farm Bureau governmental relations staff. “The General Assembly switched controlling parties in the House of Delegates and Senate, which meant many legislators’ committee positions changed along with a shift in institutional knowledge.”
Governmental relations staff noted that despite the change in leadership, Farm Bureau’s voice remained strong.
Of the areas the Farm Bureau supported, staff divided its report into categories, including broadband, climate change, commodities, education and eminent domain.
The Farm Bureau also supported several pieces of legislation sponsored by Valley legislators representing Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, including bills from Sens. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, and Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, as well as Dels. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater; Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
Legislation defining “milk” as the lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal passed the General Assembly, but won’t become effective until six months after or before the enactment on Oct. 1, 2029, or if a similar act is passed in 11 of 14 states in the southern region.
Runion was a sponsor of the milk bill, joining forces with Dels. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, and Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery.
Obenshain’s bill relating to eminent domain was one of two bills that was supported by the Farm Bureau. The bill would require a person able to take private property to provide a written offer in order to purchase the property.
Bell’s legislation exempting meals taxes and food and beverage taxes at local farmers markets and roadside stands so long as the sellers’ annual income from the sales does not exceed $2,500 was supported by the Farm Bureau and passed the General Assembly and was signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on March 1.
While several areas of the biennial budget, which was approved on March 12, were supported by the Farm Bureau and prevailed, the unknown impact of COVID-19 may cause many items to no longer be funded.
Areas that could be influenced are funding for agricultural best management practices cost-share program and technical assistance, the wildlife damage management program, Virginia Cooperative Extension, forestry and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene on April 22 for a veto session, but the topic of discussion is subject to change in order to address a $1 billion budget shortfall due to COVID-19.
While the Farm Bureau supported legislation dealing with agriculture issues from Valley representatives, there were also pieces of legislation being sponsored that did not gain the bureau’s support.
Hanger sponsored legislation that would grant a county the authority to impose taxes on cigarettes. The bill passed the General Assembly and waits for Northam’s approval. The deadline for Northam to take action on any pieces of legislation is April 11.
Legislation that failed, but gained the Farm Bureau’s support, included a bill to establish the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program that would reimburse dairy farmers for premium payments into the federal Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
“This failed due to lack of funding in the budget,” the report stated.
Other areas the Farm Bureau took interest in, but did not take a position on, included Wilt’s Beehive Grant Program bill that would change the process for granting basic beehive united by VDACS from a first-come, first-served process to one based on random selection. The change would also limit applicants to three beehive unites per household per year.
The legislation will take effect July 1.
