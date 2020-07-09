Nominations for the third annual Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest are now being accepted, with the winner receiving a year’s worth of Purina dog food and $5,000.
The contest was created to celebrate farm dogs that work alongside farmers and ranchers to produce food for people across the United States. The winner will be recognized during the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in January.
As part of the contest, up to four regional runners-up will win $1,000 each in prize money. To enter, farm dog owners must be a Farm Bureau member and applications will be received until Aug. 20.
Applications can be submitted at through the American Farm Bureau Federation’s website.
— Staff Report
