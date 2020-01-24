Best management practices, or BMPs, are a costly but effective way to protect the water quality of Virginia’s waterways, and advocates for the agricultural industry are raising concerns over the amount of funding coming to these programs.
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest agricultural organization, is asking members of the General Assembly to fully fund Virginia’s agricultural BMP cost-share program in the governor’s proposed biennial budget.
“Full funding in 2021 would include more than $85 million in cost-share funds and $11 million for technical assistance,” said Martha Moore, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation vice president of government relations.
In 2019, legislators passed a budget with more than $41 million for BMPs for fiscal 2019 and more than $86 million for fiscal 2020.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget would include more than $60 million for fiscal 2021 and $55 million for year 2022 — $12 million less than the previous biennial budget.
The farm bureau said it is urging lawmakers to include funding for the cost-share program administered by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and distributed through local soil and water conservation districts.
The organization also wants to ensure that full funding is provided for technical assistance to local soil and water conservation districts to help farmers meet specifications for conservation practices.
Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, filed a budget amendment to provide an additional $4.55 million in the general fund each year for base technical assistance support to soil and water conservation districts, which would represent a 13% level of technical assistance funding for a $35 million BMP cost-share program.
If full funding is approved, farm bureau leaders said soil and water conservation district offices could retain a base number of personnel and technical assistants without risking job insecurity in case of a budgetary imbalance.
Another concern raised by the farm bureau over the proposed budget was the elimination of $180,000 for Virginia’s Cooperative Wildlife Damage Management Program for fiscal 2021 and 2022.
Jointly funded by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services, the program was established in 1990 to provide technical information about depredation and provide predator management services for farmers and other landowners.
“This program is essential to farmers to deal with nuisance species and wildlife that wreak havoc on their crops or kill their livestock,” Moore said. “It is impossible for one person to serve farmers across the commonwealth.”
Northam’s proposed biennial budget included a $90,000 cut to state funds that match federal grants supporting the wildlife program. With the state match gone, the grant money is also lost.
The budget cut could also mean the loss of the program’s eastern livestock protection specialist position that was created to serve landowners east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“The presence of a [Wildlife Services] employee provides an additional resource for farmers to assist in protecting their livestock from predation,” Scott Barras, state director for Wildlife Services in Virginia, said in a press release. “In areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains, we have been asked to provide support for the resolution of predation on commercial livestock farms in areas not previously serviced. Assistance with predation to cattle by coyotes and black vultures is especially important in areas east of the Blue Ridge.”
During fiscal 2019, coyotes killed 242 sheep, 42 calves and cattle and nine goats. Black vultures killed an additional 10 sheep, 14 cows, 67 calves, six goats, four piglets and 30 chickens. In total, Wildlife Services provided direct control services to 173 livestock farms in 41 counties statewide in fiscal 2019, according to the farm bureau.
The farm bureau has asked Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville, and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, to support budget amendments that would restore full funding to the wildlife predation management program.
Farmers will meet with legislators Monday to discuss agricultural issues and concerns with during the 2020 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Legislative Day. This year’s theme is “Farmers In Action” to emphasize the importance of farmers being politically active.
