A fatal fire at a city home earlier this month was ruled accidental after an investigation by the Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office, according to a HFD press release.
Ray Eugene Good, 73, died of his injuries at Sentara RMH Medical Center after being pulled from the burning dwelling by firefighters on the afternoon of Feb. 6.
Investigators concluded the blaze began around a portable kerosene space heater, and the home did not have functioning smoke or carbon monoxide alarms when the fire started, according to the release.
First responders got the call about the fire at 448 E. Gay St. minutes before 4 p.m. that day and were on the scene in four minutes, according to HFD Chief Matthew Tobia.
There was heavy smoke showing from the home when emergency crews arrived, he said.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries — one a member of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and another a member of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Tobia said.
Good was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, according to the release. Good was the only person in the home at the time of the blaze.
"We are deeply saddened that a member of our community died as a result of a fire," Tobia said in the release. "As we keep the Good family in our thoughts, we are committed to doing even more to prevent similar tragedies."
