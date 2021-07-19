Dave Gibbs thought he might just be becoming a cranky old man around his 65th birthday in June.
But what he noticed wasn’t just a passing problem. He and his Rockingham County neighbors are not getting their daily mail every day, such as Wednesday, Gibbs said.
“Sometimes, I’d go out at 9 p.m. at night and all the neighbors’ little red flags would still be up,” he said.
Over the last 14 years, the United States Postal Service has recorded $87 billion in losses, according to the USPS-proposed 10-year plan.
“Years of chronic under investment in our infrastructure and network have taken its toll on our performance and workforce,” the document said.
Mail issues have received national attention over the past year, and Virginia’s federal representatives said they are trying to find a solution.
“Congress must step up and modernize our Postal Service to ensure that it delivers on its original mission to get the mail delivered in a timely manner,” Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, said in an emailed statement.
“Unfortunately, the USPS has become a top-heavy bureaucracy beholden to big labor, and we see the effects in slower delivery times and more lost mail,” he said. “I am working with my colleagues on legislation that will give the USPS the freedom to serve our citizens first, rather than Amazon and other Big Tech companies that should be delivering their own packages.”
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, said in a previous interview that he has received dozens of complaints about late mail since January from residents of different ages and in different areas of his district.
Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner said they have received hundreds of constituent complaints about mail problems.
“My office has received an influx of complaints about the Post Office from across Virginia since the moment the current Post Master General Louis DeJoy was confirmed to the position and made changes that dramatically slowed down delivery,” Kaine said in an emailed statement.
“I will continue monitoring this situation closely to address these unacceptable postal challenges, as well as keep working to support the USPS’s critical work and ensure Postal Service employees have the resources they need to continue serving Virginia and the nation,” Kaine said.
Both Kaine and Warner joined the rest of Senate Democrats in August to call for DeJoy to testify to Congress about changes that delayed mail service leading up to the election. In February, Kaine and Warner wrote to DeJoy pressing him to fix problems still hampering delivery.
Kaine and Warner have also criticized the 10-year plan for USPS. The plan includes $41 billion investment for facility and processing upgrades, retail and delivery network improvements and upgrades for information technology systems, according to USPS documents. The plan also keeps six-day-a-week mail delivery and seven-day package delivery, but also includes consolidating low-traffic city offices and price changes.
The American Postal Workers Union, which represents 220,000 USPS workers and retirees, in addition to 2,000 private-sector mail employees, said in a statement it would support some parts of the proposal and oppose others.
The USPS is anticipated to lose $159.7 billion between fiscal years 2021 and 2030 without changes, according to USPS documents.
“In the Senate, I’m looking at a number of policy options to sort out major issues at USPS and put it on steady footing for years to come,” Warner said in an emailed statement. “In the meantime, I will continue to maintain in contact with USPS officials and work to ensure that the postal service has the staff and resources it needs to provide efficient and timely service.”
Jean Simmons, who lives near Gibbs just west of the city limits, said she is also not getting mail service every day.
“I depend on the mail to bring me a bill so then I can send it back,” Simmons said.
She said she has talked with mail carriers who have told her about how stretched thin they are.
“I don’t know what the employees are putting up with,” Simmons said.
Other residents have also received late mail, including bills, notice of Virginia Employment Commission hearings and registration tags for cars from the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to Runion.
“I’ve lived in the same house since 1978 and haven’t had this kind of trouble since lately,” Simmons said.
