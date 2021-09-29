The Valley’s three federal representatives all said they want to avoid another federal government shutdown, which could happen as soon as Thursday.
Some experts have warned ripple effects of a shutdown could cause massive job losses. One study by Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, one of the nation’s largest risk management firms, estimated a long shutdown could cause the unemployment rate to rise to 9% as the nation could shed 6 million jobs and cost Americans $15 trillion in household wealth.
The stock market has already reacted negatively to the increasingly likely potential shutdown as the Nasdaq slid 2.4%, the S&P 500 by 1.5% and the Dow by 1.3%, according to market experts cited in multiple news reports Tuesday afternoon.
The government has a debt ceiling, which was created in 1917 during the nation’s involvement in the First World War by the Second Liberty Bond Act. It made it easier for the government to go into debt by issuing bonds so it could raise funds for the war effort.
As a result of the law, when the budget runs a deficit, elected representatives must vote to raise the debt ceiling so the government can continue to operate.
Republican Rep. Ben Cline of Botetourt and Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine disagreed on how to break the gridlock to fund the government.
“Both sides have contributed to higher spending over the last several years, and I would hope there would be a bipartisan way to address the current situation, but Democrats have taken a ‘my way or the highway’ [approach] and, without significant reforms, their efforts to continue the reckless spending are unacceptable,” Cline said in a Friday interview.
The last time the government ran a surplus was 2001, according to data from the Office of the Chief Data Officer at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service of the Department of the Treasury.
The deficit jumped from less than half a trillion dollars in 2008 to $1.5 trillion in 2009 under the Obama administration during the Great Recession. In 2007, the deficit was less than a quarter of a trillion dollars. After 2009, the deficit trended downwards until 2016, when it started to pick back up after hitting its lowest point since 2008 of less than half a trillion dollars in 2015, according to the Treasury data.
The deficit had reached nearly $1 trillion under the Trump administration in 2019 before the pandemic. During the pandemic, it shot to over $3 trillion.
The deficits added to the nation’s debt, which stands at $28.8 trillion, according to USDebtClock.org.
Kaine and Warner both criticized the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act under President Donald Trump, which reduced revenue while spending was not curtailed.
“We need, before the end of the year, to extend and cover debts that were incurred largely during the Trump administration,” Kaine said.
Kaine said a shutdown would be bad for everybody in the nation, such as people in the Valley, on a Thursday call with the press. He said it would mean government workers wouldn’t be on hand to help veterans get their benefits and or answer questions about small-business loans.
“Democrats are asking Republicans, ‘Hey, when it was a Republican president, we voted with you to do this. Now, there’s a Democratic president, you should vote with us to cover debts that Republicans voted for,’” Kaine said.
He also said Democrats have consistently voted to raise the debt ceiling, even when the other party is in power, to avoid negative repercussions from a shutdown, even if they don’t agree on the spending and revenue priorities.
However, Cline said debt is something he does not want to see grow at all.
“I got elected in 2018 and made it a point to point out the need to control spending and reduce spending, and that’s what I’ve been doing and I will continue to fight to control spending so that future debt ceiling increases will not be necessary,” he said.
Though Democrats control the executive branch with President Joe Biden and have a majority in both houses of Congress, Senate Republicans were still able to narrowly block a resolution Monday to fund the government through Dec. 3.
“We will support a clean continuing resolution that will prevent a government shutdown, get disaster relief to Louisiana, help properly-vetted Afghan refugees who put themselves on the line for America, and support the Iron Dome assistance for our ally Israel,” Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a Monday press release. “We will not provide Republican votes for raising the debt limit.”
Cline said he is in favor of reforming the current way government handles the debt ceiling.
“You don’t want it to be easy to accrue more debt, but it’s disappointing that the majority doesn’t want to work in a bipartisan way to address this issue and would rather try and ram it though with no reforms at all,” Cline said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.