As transportation needs in the area change, local officials are seeking community input on future road projects.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization announced Monday it is offering opportunities to provide feedback that will guide the region’s 2045 long-range transportation plan. The document highlights the region’s transportation needs and is updated every five years.
The plan covers all modes of travel.
This phase of the process focuses on the draft “universe of projects,” a list of proposals for improvements across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
People can share their opinions on the universe of projects through Sept. 16 by completing an online survey at hrvampo.org/lrtp. They can also register and participate in a webinar Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
In-person meetings are scheduled for Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, and Aug. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turner Ashby High School.
The Survey
The survey asks respondents to identify whether they approve of proposed projects in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Participants can also give comments on the proposals.
In Harrisonburg, projects include widening Smithland Road to three lanes and realigning the intersection of Smithland and Old Furnace roads to allow Smithland Road traffic to continue straight through, adding a stop sign on Old Furnace Road for traffic turning onto Smithland Road. It also would construct a shared-use path from the intersection to connect to the existing path, located along Smithland Road near Smithland Fields.
Participants can give input on a proposed roundabout at the Country Club and Keezletown roads intersection, as well as a sidewalk and shared-use path from the Interstate 81 bridge to East Market Street. It also would widen Country Club Road to three lanes, with a center turn lane.
In downtown, officials propose r{span}econfiguring U.S. 11 between the intersection of Main Street and Noll Drive, and the intersection of Main Street and Liberty Street with intersections to provide signals for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as improved non-signalized intersections and path beginning and end points.
Changes will also be made on U.S. 11 between Liberty Street and Noll Drive to replace an existing vehicle lane with a two-way separated bike lane.
In total, at least 25 projects are within Harrisonburg city limits.
In the county, projects include widening the shoulder for buggy lanes on Garbers Church Road, and adding turn lanes at locations from Erickson Road to Va. 42. Other projects include widening Oakwood Drive to two lanes and realigning the road between U.S. 11 and Lewis Byrd Road.
Proposed Studies
The survey also asks respondents to provide input on locations that could possibly be studied further {span}to address potential future congestion or safety concerns.
In Bridgewater, officials are considering studying the Dinkel Avenue corridor, e{span}valuating the potential future corridor capacity, safety and operational needs from College View Drive to U.S. 11, including the intersection with Mount Crawford Avenue.
Survey respondents can also give feedback on a proposed Mount Crawford Connector study, which would e{span}valuate the feasibility and location of rerouting Mount Crawford Avenue to align with Volunteer Drive at the Don Litten Parkway intersection.
In the city, proposed studies include widening Linda Lane and South Main Street, as well extending Greendale Road, Peach Grove Avenue, Mount Clinton Pike and Vine Street.
And a traffic study along Virginia Avenue, between Mount Clinton Pike and Old Windmill Circle, is proposed after traffic volumes and speeds on Virginia Avenue have led to concerns from residents. According to the survey, a study would identify measures to encourage lower speeds and improve safety for turning movements.
Twenty proposed studies are available for survey respondents to give feedback.
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Commission is a regional transportation planning organization made up of Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Dayton, Mount Crawford and parts of Rockingham County. The commission is staffed by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission.
