The price of fertilizer was on the move for years, but has hit record peaks in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
High prices for fertilizer means farmers across the world will have to reconsider how they approach crops this season, and those decisions will have ramifications beyond their farms, according to Virginia agriculture experts.
And the prices that impact farmers will also impact consumers.
Fertilizer prices are up 30% from Feb. 1, according to the Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index.
The record prices are a culmination of a number of situations, according to Tony Banks, with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
“It’s like a perfect storm for high prices for fertilizer,” Banks said.
That includes tariffs and the fact that Russia is a large producer of the raw materials needed to create fertilizer, he said.
“Prior to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the U.S. had imposed tariffs on nitrogen fertilizer from Russia and a couple of other countries,” Banks said. “Likewise, they had imposed tariffs on imports of phosphorous-based fertilizers from Russia and a couple other countries.”
Russia and surrounding countries, such as Belarus, are large exporters of the ingredients that make up fertilizers.
Additionally, Russia and Ukraine provide about 30% of the world’s grain supplies, so farmers have motivation to grow crops to fill that void and reap the high prices.
That increased demand will also mean an increased demand for fertilizer, which can be a game changer for yields, according to Banks.
“As we’re going into the season, farmers are going to need to sit down with their crop advisers and looking at their soil tests” to see how much fertilizer they may need, Banks said.
Demand for fertilizer has already been high at farm supply store Rockingham Cooperative, according to David Jessee, agronomy division manager.
“We have gotten calls from outside the area,” he said.
The cooperative expects to have a steady enough supply of fertilizer to last through the year, but it is a difficult task to make sure enough arrives and is available, Jessee said.
The prices are also causing some farmers to cut back their production, while others are reviewing the math to see if they can increase production or growing different crops to make out financially, Jessee said.
Most domestic fertilizer production goes to the Midwest, while much of the fertilizer used in the Eastern U.S. is sourced globally, where there were already supply issues stemming from the pandemic that have become complicated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and further upending of global markets, according to Jessee.
Jeff Phillips, general manager of SL Hess and Sons Inc. in Harrisonburg, also said it is difficult to ensure a timely supply of fertilizer to be able to sell to producers at a reasonable price.
“Fertilizer is up about 170% from this time last year, so it’s significant for sure,” said Phillips, whose South High Street business sells fertilizer, seed and crop protection products.
He said the price of fertilizer really began heading up late last summer as different supply issues started to coalesce, and when Russia invaded Ukraine, it sent things into overdrive.
“The price of fertilizer and the price farmers are paying for fertilizer has that direct link and that direct impact on our food production,” Phillips said. “It all ends up at the price of the grocery store for consumers. It’s a far-reaching effect more than on us farmers.”
