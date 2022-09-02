With the second week of school drawing to a close for Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools, it is clear that masks are a thing of the past — for the most part.
At the end of the last school year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made masks optional in schools after a contentious school year for RCPS, with parents demanding that masks no longer be required.
With the start of the 2022-23 school year, masks are required only for students returning to school after five days of isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test.
For Rockingham County Public Schools, a poll of all high school principals showed that maybe 1 or 2% of students were still wearing masks, and those were mostly students who were required to wear them after a positive test, said Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Last school year, RCPS tracked the number of COVID-19 cases at each school because the Virginia Department of Health was using contact tracing to find potential exposures in schools. Now that the VDH is not performing this task, and neither is RCPS. The COVID-19 dashboard that was once on the school division’s website is no longer in use.
According to the New York Times COVID-19 tracker, Rockingham County had 33 new cases on Wednesday, and is seeing a 144% increase in total cases. It is now in the high community transmission category according to the Virginia Department of Health. Rockingham County is seeing its largest spike in cases since December.
About 25% of students and staff in Harrisonburg City Public Schools are still choosing to wear masks, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
“There are also those people who are choosing to wear them in certain high traffic areas” and not in other areas, Richards said.
Richards expects that mask-wearing in schools will reflect the community transmission rates, which are also reflected in the number of COVID-19 cases seen in the schools, for the most part.
Like Rockingham County, HCPS is not updating a COVID-19 dashboard and not contact tracing for possible exposures.
Last year, Harrisonburg City Public Schools required all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but rescinded the mandate in the spring.
According to the New York Times COVID-19 trackers, Harrisonburg has had a total average of 35 new cases and 47 new cases on Wednesday per 100,000 people. Harrisonburg is seeing a 71% increase in cases. However, according to the Virginia Department of Health, it is still in the medium transmission level.
Harrisonburg students returned to school on Aug. 23 and Rockingham County students returned to school on Aug. 24.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools plan to offer vaccines for students once the school’s new Welcome and Family Resource Center is fully open, likely next year. The Welcome Center is open and located on Main Street in the old Sentara Sleep Center.
