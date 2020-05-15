Today is the final day to cast a vote for the Democratic candidates for November's City Council election.
“It’s certainly not too late to participate,” said Harrisonburg Democratic Committee chair Alleyn Harned.
Harned said the deadline to submit a ballot is 5 p.m. and party volunteers will be available by phone or email all day to provide ballots to voters.
Five Democratic candidates for council declared before the midnight March 23 deadline. The seats of Democrats Mayor Deanna Reed and Councilman Richard Baugh are up for grabs in November, along with the seat of independent Councilman George Hirschmann.
Reed and Baugh are seeking re-election, while a trio of newcomers are also on the ballot.
Luciano Benjamin, a 20-year old recently graduated James Madison University student, is the youngest contender.
“Our city needs youthful energy, big ideas and someone with the know how to organize people to get things done,” said Benjamin in a text message Friday.
In the past, Benjamin has worked for the the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and is an activist for other groups, including the Global Climate Strike campaign.
Candidate Laura Dent is a technical writer and JMU adjunct professor. She is a Harvard University graduate and has ran her own independent practice since 2012.
Dent has worked with numerous groups such as the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center and on political campaigns, the most recent of which was for Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for president.
“I think it’s going to be that collaboration and those skills with collaboration that are going to make the difference at City Council,” said Dent on Friday.
Candidate Charles Hendricks is an architect and businessman. He is the principal architect at Gaines Group Architects, has won numerous community awards from groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Rockingham County and Massanutten Technical Center.
He has emphasized his understanding of how to address affordable housing and sustainability.
“I think this next council is going to face come unprecedented challenges from state and local businesses and for people being able to pay their mortgages and rents,” he said.
Baugh, an attorney, has served on council since winning his seat in 2008 making him the longest serving sitting member on the dais.
In previous interviews with the Daily News-Record, Baugh has spoken about the depth of experience he brings to council and that he is focused on helping the city navigate the difficulties stemming from COVID-19 pandemic, such as educating about public health and dealing with reduced revenues.
Baugh could not be reached on Friday evening.
Reed has served on council since winning her seat in 2016 and was appointed mayor. A native of the Friendly City, she is also the program director of local nonprofit, On The Road Collaborative.
“I have been impressed at the dedication of the candidates during this difficult time. I am looking forward to a successful day and continuing to move the city forward,” she said in a Friday evening text message.
Reed said her platform targets affordable housing, tackling homelessness, education and energy efficiency at her campaign announcement in March.
Ballots can be submitted by email, but if that option is not available, voters can file their ballots through a slot at the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Democratic Party headquarters at 850 W. Market St.
To participate in the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee City Council Caucus, a voter must be registered in the city and agree to support the winners of the caucus, according to Harned.
Those interested in voting in the Democratic primary can submit absentee request forms at http://www.hburgdems.com/.
To submit a ballot request by phone, call (540) 434-5163 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.
In April, the local Democratic committee moved the caucus date two weeks from May 2 to May 16 and removed any in-person voting options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A month prior, the committee had added the secure remote voting options that will be used for today's election.
