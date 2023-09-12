SHENANDOAH COUNTY — A fire damaged a late 1800s Shenandoah County farmhouse on Thursday and left the home uninhabitable.
Emergency Communications Center dispatchers received a call at 7:39 p.m. for a fire at 1205 River Road, New Market, said Bill Streett Jr., deputy chief of operations with the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue. A passerby on River Road reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the house, Streett said.
The first emergency crews arrived at 7:50 p.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from two sides of the two-story house, Streett said. The bulk of the blaze appeared in the back of the house and flames had spread into the attic, Streett said. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 9:42 p.m. and the last crew left at 10:58 p.m., Streett said.
The house was unoccupied at the time, Streett said. The owner was out of the area and has been contacted by fire officials. Heat and water damage made the house uninhabitable, Streett said.
The Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause and origin of the blaze.
The farmhouse, built in 1896, sits on 55 acres owned by Avondale Farm Inc., according to county property records.
Crews from companies in New Market, Mount Jackson, Timberville, Edinburg and Woodstock and from the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue responded to the incident. New Market police and the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
