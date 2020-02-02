Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, emergency dispatch received calls of a fire at 116 East Point Road in Elkton.
Wes Shifflett, Rockingham County assistant fire marshal, said the sole occupant of the home, an adult man, was alerted to the blaze by passersby and his smoke alarm.
Though the man escaped uninjured, the fire did “significant damage” to the home, Shifflett said, adding that he was unable to estimate the cost of the damage because he did not know the value of the home.
Crews from McGaheysville, Elkton, the town of Shenandoah, Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, and Hose Company No. 4 responded to the call and were present for roughly five hours. Crews had to close East Point Road, which runs slightly northeast of U.S. 33 while working, Shifflett said.
He said the cause has not been identified and the fire is still under investigation.
