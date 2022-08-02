A home in Stanley was destroyed by fire early Monday morning on the day its owner planned to move in.
According to Terry Pettit, chief of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene at 427 Al Good Drive at 6:56 a.m.
When they arrived four minutes later, they saw flames shooting through the roof of the residence, which was unoccupied at the time, Pettit said in a press release.
It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and firefighters remained on scene for three hours to ensure it was out.
The home was deemed a total loss, and a 2005 Honda Civic parked in the driveway was also destroyed.
The fire started in the attic area, but its cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Pettit estimated damages at $400,000. The car and home, which is owned by Elizabeth Howard, formerly of Manassas, are insured, the chief said.
Contractors had been working on the home for several weeks, and Howard was scheduled to move in Monday.
Five units and 19 firefighters from the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and were assisted by a tanker and crew from the Luray Fire Department, the release says. Page County emergency medical services also responded. The Stanley Police Department assisted with traffic control.
