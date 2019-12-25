On Christmas afternoon, on-duty firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians gathered upstairs to continue the holiday tradition of breaking bread together at Fire Station 1 in Harrisonburg.
The tradition has become a regular part of Christmas for the Rhodes family, of Weyers Cave.
“I think it’s great the city does this for all those here on duty,” said Lauren Rhodes, 16, whose fireman father, Jeff Rhodes, is a battalion chief. “And it gives the families a chance to come and spend Christmas Day with them.”
Lauren’s mother, Debbie, and sister, Allison, 13, also sat down to eat as Jeff went to get food.
“It’s a nice chance for us wives and spouses to get to meet the other wives, spouses and children [and] to be a part of the general fire department family,” Debbie Rhodes said.
Jordan Good has been with the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad for six years, he said, and has come regularly to the gathering.
“There’s a really cool camaraderie between fire, rescue and police,” Good said. “It’s been a really good experience personally, as well as I think for the agencies — we’ve grown a good relationship together.”
Becky Knighten brought her children, Hannah, 2, Jack, 5, and Molly, 7, to visit their father, Justin Knighten, a lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
“It gives them a better idea about what [Justin Knighten] does when he’s not home,” Becky Knighten said.
The family celebrated Christmas on Tuesday, as Justin Knighten had to work on Christmas Day.
Molly said she liked the food and being able to see the fire engines.
“We’ve seen other firefighters’ children grow up,” Debbie Rhodes said. “A lot of them aren’t even here anymore.”
Marie Baulch, who was visiting her firefighter husband Mark Baulch, agreed with Debbie Rhodes’ point about meeting her husband’s co-workers.
“There’s such a focus on the importance of family,” Mark Baulch said. “It’s good that we try to keep that focus.”
