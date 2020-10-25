At 4 a.m. Saturday, Fort Harrison volunteers and Clover Hill Ruritans met to barbecue chicken. And this wasn't for an early bird breakfast.
The volunteers cooked over 925 chicken halves to raise money for Fort Harrison in Dayton.
Fort Harrison Director Pat Early said the fundraiser, the organization's first of 2020, was a success.
"We did really well," Early said Sunday. "We sold every piece."
Later Saturday morning, Early said, the sales weren't going as well as hoped as she sat with other volunteers outside the Fort Harrison site in Dayton. Sales had picked up by the end of the day and the group had met its goal, Early said Sunday.
One of the volunteers who was selling the chicken on Main Street in Bridgewater had sold 450 pieces in an hour and a half, according to Early.
"We're trying to make up for a lot of the other fundraisers we couldn't do this year," Early said.
Typically, Fort Harrison puts on a variety of events, such as ladies tea and colonial dinners, to raise money for upkeep of the historic Fort Harrison property and for the free events organized by the group.
"We haven't had a fundraiser, until this one, all year," Early said.
She said many people were involved and especially thanked the Clover Hill Ruritans.
"I think everybody is anxious to get out and do something and get something accomplished," Early said.
In other Dayton news from this weekend, there was a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of Fab Refurbs and Friends at 250 Main St.
The businesses are open the second and fourth weekends of every month and includes multiple vendors inside, including:
- Antique furniture refurbishment business Fab Refurbs run by Anita Lee, with help from her husband, Dayton Mayor Sam Lee
- Dog merchandise business, where part of the proceeds go to animal support groups, 4 Hands 8 Paws run by mother-son duo Carolyn and Peyton Kenee
- Susie Swecker, owner of Mane Street Salon in the Primrose House, sells antiques under the name Primrose Pieces
- Flea market items are available at the Pickin' Place run by Paula Purchase of Mount Jackson
- Handmade jewelry is available at Stones By Toni, the pieces crafted by Harrisonburg retired nurse Toni Stone
Anita Lee said Fab Refurbs and Friends is another attraction to Dayton that will help bring more people into the town to learn more about what Dayton has to offer.
"A lot of people don't know the businesses we have, the restaurants we have, so I think the more get the word out, the better it will be," she said.
