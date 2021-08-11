Donna Trobaugh of Mount Crawford had a huge impact on the town and the students of Rockingham County Public Schools, according to Toni Ray, who served on Mount Crawford Town Council with Trobaugh.
Trobaugh died on March 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. A Turner Ashby High School graduate, she was a bus driver and teacher’s aide at the same Rockingham County school for 35 years before her retirement in 2019, according to her obituary. She was also a longtime member of the Mount Crawford Town Council.
In the town hall, there is space dedicated to Trobaugh, but Ray thought more could be done to celebrate Trobaugh’s memory.
That’s when the idea hit her: “Let’s stuff the bus that she drove,” Ray said.
The first Donna Trobaugh Memorial Stuff the Bus event was held Friday through Sunday and was a success, according to Ray.
“We had a really tremendous outpouring of love for her,” Ray said. “We stuffed that bus really well this year.”
The county even provided the same bus Trobaugh used to transport students, Ray said.
Over the weekend, volunteers and organizers heard the same things over and over again about how great Trobaugh was and how she impacted people positively, from the people who came up to donate and volunteers themselves, according to Ray and Libby Orebaugh, Mount Crawford town manager.
“Everybody who donated and came said that they were so pleased to be honoring Donna in this way, and they were tickled that Toni had come up with the idea,” Orebaugh said. “It exemplified everything that Donna would have done or would have wanted to do. It couldn’t have been any more perfect.”
She said Trobaugh didn’t just touch the lives of students or faculty, but everyone around her.
Trobaugh “was just loved by everyone in the community — it wasn’t just the kids and teachers and everybody she worked with,” Orebaugh said.
The annual United Way Stuff the Bus events this weekend also were successful, according to Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The group set up outside the Harrisonburg and Timberville Walmarts with help from media partners, WHSV-TV3 and Harrisonburg Radio Group. Other locations for the organization’s Stuff the Bus events were in Augusta County, Staunton, Luray and Waynesboro.
Holsinger said between the three Harrisonburg and Rockingham County locations, over $83,000 of school supplies was donated. Those items will be split between the city and county school systems based on the number of students in the free and reduced lunch program of each school division.
“We were really happy,” she said.
Ray said events like Stuff the Bus help people to see the good in others.
“You know that people have it in them to be kind and generous and loving, and that’s what we got all three days,” she said.
Ray said this year’s Stuff the Bus in honor of Trobaugh was just the first in what will become an annual event that she anticipates will grow as more people hear about it.
“Next year will be even better; I just know it,” she said. “I can feel it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.