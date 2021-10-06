Fisherville resident Kane-Zyshon Emmanuel Hinton, who is accused of shooting an Elkton man earlier this year, appeared in court by videoconferencing Tuesday.
Hinton, 22, was represented by Harrisonburg-based lawyer Aaron Cook, but said he will now be represented by Amina Matheny-Willard, a lawyer based in Norfolk.
His case was continued to Feb. 22.
Hinton is charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor brandishing a firearm. His first hearing was on March 23.
Less than two weeks prior, on March 12, Rockingham County sheriff's deputies responded to Elkton for a man with gunshot wound on East Rockingham Street around 1:15 a.m.
There, deputies found Ranon Barber, 22, of Elkton, with a wound in the stomach area.
Barber was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Hinton and Barber had a verbal dispute that escalated into the shooting, deputies told the Daily News-Record.
Hinton fled the scene, but was caught a week later by U.S. marshals in the Washington, D.C., area on March 19.
— Staff Reports
