HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — “It’s something I’ve always daydreamed about,” said Brett Taylor, a recent army retiree from Frederick, Maryland, “It’s finally all come together.”
Taylor was just one of many hikers that departed Harpers’ Ferry early on Sunday morning to start their trek across the Appalachian Trail. To accommodate these hikers, Harpers Ferry’s Trail and Town Alliance, along with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and other organizations hosted a ‘Flip-flop festival.’
Instead of flip-flop festival referring to the footwear, it’s about the flip-flop route that many of the participants will be following, in contrast to the usual way of hiking the AP trail from Georgia to Maine. Instead of hiking from Georgia to Maine, flip-flop hikers start in Harpers’ Ferry, in the middle of the path, and go north before crossing back and ending south in Georgia.
This path helps to spread out large concentrations of hikers that tend to start in Georgia at around the same time, where masses of through-hikers can get so large that they take up more space than many campsites can handle, and cause other issues for local communities and Appalachian trail infrastructure.
On Saturday, hikers flocked to Harpers Ferry to enjoy several activities and workshops, including workshops on how to hike with your dog, cooking on the trail and pack-checks hosted by experienced Appalachian Trail hikers. At night, they were shuttled to a campsite in Brunswick, Maryland where they spent the night, before returning to Harpers Ferry to begin their hike, after a hearty breakfast at Camp Hill-Wesley United Methodist Church.
