BIG MEADOWS — Army veteran Ben Morgan reached into the back seat of his Jeep, pulled out a small plastic bag and reached in.
From the bag, he pulled a little black object, and presented the imitation fish bait on Thursday.
Morgan, 40, began fishing with his father as child back in his native San Diego, but has just started his journey into fly-fishing. The small black fly — imitation bait — was the first he ever made.
When he was a child, the Iraq War veteran didn’t realize how big of a role the hobby his father shared with him would have on his life after experiencing the traumas of war.
“Fishing is the only thing that helped me,” the Pocahontas County, W.Va., resident said. “I tried religion. I tried everything.”
He was taught how to make the fly by fellow military veterans outside the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center on Skyline Drive on Veterans Day. The group was there to get more veterans into Project Healing Waters and share their fly-fishing skills.
Project Healing Waters is a nonprofit that uses fly-fishing to bring veterans together and help them with physical and emotional rehabilitation, according to its website.
“Places like Healing Waters, you know, gives you a chance to ground yourself instead of getting caught up in the BS and everything in the world,” Morgan said.
In his short time with the group, he’s found it more helpful for his mind than Veterans Affairs.
“Healing Waters gets you a chance [to be] with other people who are going through the same thing,” Morgan said.
Morgan was in the Army for eight years between 2009 and 2017, served a tour in Iraq and was on a rotation in Kuwait.
“When you’re out fishing, you’re not thinking about all that — you’re thinking about inner peace,” Morgan said.
He originally joined the military as a mechanic, but did other duties, such as gunnery and logistics work.
Veterans who have seen death firsthand can find it hard adjusting back to normal life, according to Morgan.
“Most people don’t even comprehend death,” Morgan said.
He said the defense mechanisms soldiers create to deal with violence and loss can alienate them from others in the civilian world.
“You have to have a way to look at it without cracking,” Morgan said.
And sometimes, as a result of this change, veterans can lock themselves away from society, he said.
Project Healing Waters brings people together to share camaraderie and a hobby, which helps veterans avoid isolation and struggling with their mental health, according to Tony Escalona, 56, of New Kent. Escalona served 31 years in the Army and joined Project Healing Waters in 2017 after retiring from the service.
He said the organization doesn’t just bring veterans together to fish, but for other activities and lessons, like how to make their own flies, such as the one Morgan made earlier on Thursday.
“The reward of catching a fish on a fly you tie is so much more — it’s just indescribable,” Escalona said.
When veterans from any and all branches can sit around a table and tie flies, it brings them together in a special way, he said.
“You know, suicide rates [for veterans] are high, but if I got [veterans] sitting at the table, that’s more guys here than can be at home and hurt themselves,” Escalona said. “They can’t be at home thinking nobody cares.”
Another demonstration Thursday was how to cast a line with a fly-fishing rod.
Jeff Greendyk, 39, of Richmond, said he is not a veteran, but got involved with Project Healing Waters because he had friends and family members who went off to war, and he saw firsthand how it impacted their mental health.
“I do what I can to help,” Greendyk said, while holding a rod and handling the line before a demonstration cast behind the welcome center.
He, like Escalona, said you don’t need to be by a river to get benefits of fly-fishing. The motion of casting a line without a fly can be calming as well, and can be done in a small backyard, they said.
On Thursday, Morgan woke up before dawn as he made the drive down U.S. 33, through Harrisonburg, and to Shenandoah National Park, which was the farthest east in the U.S. he had ever been.
He said meeting other veterans and sharing fly-fishing with them is encouraging to him. Just like fishing, it gets him out of the house.
In his rural West Virginia home, he enjoys seeing turkeys, which he had never seen before moving there, and spending time with his dogs. And, of course, heading down the road to get his friends, head to a river and cast a line.
“Some people say wealth is money,” Morgan said. “I say wealth is more inner peace and stuff, and you get that with nature.”
