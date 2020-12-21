Friends Julie Moubray, 46, of Penn Laird, and Chris Parlette, 46, of Bridgewater, waited their turn in the parking lot of Hope Distributed’s food bank on Saturday morning in an idling blue Jeep.
For many, Saturday morning was their first time using a food bank in what is a growing trend, according to local and national data.
“The struggle before is still the struggle now, but it’s worse,” said Moubray, who works two jobs because she can’t get enough hours at one.
In Rockingham County, Harrisonburg and across the U.S., workers are facing hour reductions, layoffs, increased utility bills and large expenses, such as insurance or rent, that for some are increasing.
Moubray, Parlette and roughly 40 of the others using the food bank on Saturday said they feel as if the walls are closing in on them.
There has been a 22% increase in use of food banks in the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank footprint between March and December compared to the same nine months in 2019, according to Abena Foreman-Trice, spokesperson for the Verona-based organization. The organization covers 25 counties and eight cities on both sides of the Blue Ridge from Winchester to Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
“Almost immediately after the [pandemic] response and the business closures in March, we started seeing an impact in new people needing help for food assistance,” Foreman-Trice said.
Foreman-Trice said most of the people who access BRAFB resources are working families who have a hard time making money stretch to cover all the necessities such as rent, utilities, health costs and food.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and partner pantries served around 106,000 people a month between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.
This April, the number swelled to 115,930 — a figure that, with fits and starts, continues to rise, according to Foreman-Trice.
“We understand the increase in new need is related to unemployment,” Foreman-Trice said.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau weekly household pulse survey shows growing numbers of Americans do not have enough to eat.
Roughly 17% of visits to all BRAFB and partner pantries are people who have never had to use food banks in the network before, Foreman-Trice said.
Saturday was Harrisonburg grandmother Kari Justice’s first time using a food bank.
Justice’s husband was diagnosed with a heart condition during the pandemic and had to get surgery. Now the couple are both unemployed as she helps with his recovery and looks after their grandchildren — ages 6, 5 and 3.
“I looked up food banks, waited for too long because of my pride and not wanting to take anything from people who may be homeless,” the Harrisonburg woman said.
And the Justices are not the only grandparents taking care of other family members during the pandemic, according to Barbara Warns, the coordinator for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church’s food pantry in Harrisonburg.
She said many neighbors and extended family members are taking care of kids whose parents are continuing to work in areas with increased chances of contracting the virus, such as poultry plants and other essential workplaces.
“They’re on such limited incomes to begin with and to have three of four children stay with them, they need more food,” Warns said.
Nena Hart, 67, of Stanley, is one of those people taking care of extra family members during the pandemic.
Hart and her husband are both on social security, but it’s not enough to cover all their costs as they are taking care of three of their grandchildren and Nena’s mother during the pandemic.
Parlette said he is also on fixed income. He said it was difficult stretching his disability checks to cover his necessities such as rent and food, even before the pandemic.
Parlette invoked lyrics from “Song of the South” by Southern country rock band Alabama to explain how he feels: “Somebody told us Wall Street fell, but we were so poor that we couldn’t tell.”
Nobody Saturday morning said the responses from the federal and state government are properly addressing the situation. They cited various things such as a ham-fisted and disorganized shutdown of businesses without any support for the inevitable fallout of the closures.
Several said Congress only cares about the rich when asked about its inability to pass another stimulus or any new tangible support for working people.
“It just seems like the little people are not getting nothing and the higher ups are. They ain’t got to worry. They got money. Their home is probably paid for or they have a good job. They’re not as bad off as a lot of people here,” Hart said.
Some felt elected officials do not care what happens to them, while several others said President Donald Trump was the only person looking out for them.
Support for stimulus checks was high, as people said they spent the previous $1,200 payment on essentials. Several people said they never received a check, though.
Tommy Riggleman, 55, a concrete worker who lives outside Broadway, is one of those people. He said he never received his stimulus check and is having trouble drumming up business to support himself and his family because the pandemic has wiped out demand.
“My work has gotten horrible, horrible,” he said in the seat of his truck. “Nobody wants to spend any money and the people who do have money, they’re scared to spend money.”
Others said they don’t understand why stimulus checks have been constantly blocked when they would help them so much.
“The government failed the American people, man,” said Lawrence Andrews, 54, of Harrisonburg, who lost his job in March at the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s bulls- — because we’re out here paying taxes and instead of supporting the people through this whole damn pandemic, there’s a lot of people hanging. There’s a lot of people out here struggling,” Andrews said.
Congress reached a deal Sunday that would send out another round of checks, but at half the previous amount, $600.
Moubray said that if there’s another stimulus check, she would use it for her electric bill, which stands at around $500 a month during the winter because she has to use electric space heaters since her home doesn’t have a heating system.
“I think the first stimulus check really helped,” she said. “With this second one being hung up the way it is, I think if they’re going to do something to help the people, they need to do it and they need to do it now and not wait.”
