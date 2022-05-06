From educating the public on diabetes prevention to helping victims of assault, nurses do important work that stretches far beyond simply assisting doctors.
“A lot of people think of nursing as you come in the hospital and they give you your IV,” said Jennifer Hoten, a registered nurse at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Today is National Nurses Day, established in 1982 by President Ronald Reagan. National Nurses Day is part of National Nurses Week, which takes place May 6 through 12, according to the American Nurses Association. Local nurses from Sentara RMH Medical Center said the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the hard work they do for patients in a variety of settings.
“I think that’s starting to change with COVID. The community has really stepped up and been very supportive of us,” said Hoten, who works as a nursing professional development specialist in two units of the hospital.
Tammy Johnson, Sentara RMH SANE program coordinator, said she worked in a few different areas of nursing before finding the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program for nurses who work with victims of sexual assault.
SANE nurses advocate for the victims and help them collect evidence to put in a kit.
“We’re a safe place for them to come, and they don’t have to do anything about the evidence that we collect right away. They don’t have to report,” Johnson said. “It’s, again, about that ability for them to have choices.”
The process can be long and grueling, but Johnson said the experience is all about empowering patients and helping them after a traumatic experience.
“We can spend as much time as we need to with them. If it takes two hours, if it takes four hours, it just depends on them and what they need. We can offer them resources afterward and helping them with safety planning,” Johnson said.
Nurses can go on to specialize in a variety of different settings beyond hospitals, such as doctors’ offices, elder care facilities, schools, prisons and academia, to name a few, according to Kelly Stephenson, nursing program manager at Blue Ridge Community College.
A common thread is nurses across all areas work to advocate for their patients. There are different terms for this, such as taking a “holistic” approach, “shared decision-making” and “nurse advocacy,” but they all mean taking a patient-centered approach to the job.
“No matter the situation, no matter the background, no matter the issue that presents, your nurse is always going to be there,” Stephenson said. “Your nurse is going to be that unbiased individual that, no matter what type of care you seek or what assistance you need, your nurse is going to treat you holistically as an individual and always do what is best to take care of the individual.”
Dealing with emotional trauma and loss takes a toll on nurses, and they said “compassion fatigue,” the emotional drain that builds up from helping others, is a real thing. Johnson said she’s experienced “vicarious trauma” from going through exams with victims.
“I have gone home and sat on my couch and cried and not done anything for two days straight because I just can’t,” Johnson said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses suffered even more, often going for longer stretches without seeing their loved ones to prevent the spread of disease, said Tonya Turner, team coordinator of orthopedic, joint and spine programs at Sentara RMH.
“We’re coming in to do a job. We’re very comfortable in this environment,” Hoten said. “But these patients that we’re dealing with are often dealing with some of the worst experiences of their lives. Even if we’re having a rough day, you have to learn how to put your day behind.”
Nurses of yore were taught to stand when a doctor entered the room, Turner said, but a number of local nurses said the field today has a collaborative, team feel between doctors, nurses and patients.
“The teamwork and the knowledge and the level of education of nurses I think is much more emphasized and respected by those with higher medical degrees,” Stephenson said. “There’s not necessarily that hierarchy in the workplace. Everyone’s a team when it comes to providing patient care.”
They said the job has its emotional ups and downs, but being part of the community, knowing they helped someone and being there for the hard times are all things that make being a nurse worth it.
“I was born in this community,” Turner said. “Just seeing those people out in the community that they go to church with your family or knowing that you made a difference in their life. Just being able to be in the community with your patients is wonderful.”
Julie Pierantoni, a registered nurse who works as the diabetes services quality coordinator at Sentara RMH, teaches classes and consults people who are at a high risk of developing diabetes and helps them with lifestyle change, adding more diet and exercise.
“It’s not rocket science, but just some healthy eating and being active can make a big impact,” Pierantoni said. “Just helping them feel better.”
For nurses, receiving a hearty “thank you” is a big deal.
“My dad’s a military veteran and he wears a retired Air Force hat, and I love it when people come up and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” Hoten said. “A bunch of our nursing team went out to Olive Garden and this elderly gentleman — I was still wearing my scrubs, it was right after COVID — he came up to us and said, ‘I just want to thank you for what you are doing,’ and it was very similar to that.”
But at the end of the day, nurses say they just want to make a difference for people.
“A lot of the time we get hugs from our patients afterwards. So, the hugs make it worth it for me,” Johnson said. “Just knowing, they came in on their worst day and they leave, at least some of them, feeling somewhat better.”
