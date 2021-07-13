Parts of the recently completed Heritage Oaks Golf Course study remind former City Council members of the city’s first golf course study from when they were on the dais a decade ago.
“It’s like time goes on, but nothing changes,” said David Wiens, who was on council from January 2009 to December 2012. “So many of these changes we suggested years ago, and they were pretty well ignored, I think.”
City Council first commissioned a study of Heritage Oaks on Sept. 28, 2010. The commission included eight residents, including Councilman Ted Byrd in a nonvoting role, to figure out how to improve the course’s financial situation.
“All the stuff people are talking about now, there was talk about then,” Wiens said.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss.
The results of the citizen study were presented to City Council on Jan. 28, 2011. Recommendations included naming a general manager for the course from within the Parks and Recreation Department, the creation of a marketing director/program manager position, increased communication with the public for customer service, reduced part-time positions at the course and the creation of food and beverage services, according to meeting minutes.
Richard Baugh, mayor at the time, said many of the recommendations from the most recent professional study are not exactly the same as the citizens study from 10 years ago, but there are many similar aspects and recommendations. Baugh was also on City Council during the most recent flare-up of tensions over the golf course last year.
“It was interesting to me how the dynamic seemed very similar,” Baugh said.
City Council was not just focused on Heritage Oaks when the first study was presented, and it could not constantly check back in on the course to make sure the recommendations were acted on, according to Baugh.
“Out of the [Great] Recession, we had bigger fish to fry,” Baugh said.
When the results of the new study were presented to council last month, members spoke about missed opportunities at the facility.
Parks and Recreation Department staff are reviewing the results of the newest study, Brian Mancini, acting parks and recreation director, said in a Monday statement.
“As many will recall, former Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo and former Course Superintendent Genevieve Chandler presented to the Harrisonburg City Council in January 2020 with a number of initiatives focused on increasing revenue and decreasing costs at Heritage Oaks,” Mancini said. “Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in the City less than two months later, we were unable to move forward on many of these initiatives.”
One initiative Mancini said has been successful is the reduction in course maintenance costs by more than $350,000 between fiscal year 2019-20 and 2020-21.
“Additionally, the fact that many of our ideas were included in Golf Business Advisors’ recommendations shows that City staff was moving in the right direction in regard to operations and financial aspects of the course,” Mancini said. “Some of these recommendations include new events that would draw non-golfers to the course, and local collaborations and deals/special offers to entice golfers to visit. Other recommendations, such as increased marketing of the course to tourists, is a recommendation City staff have not adequately pursued in the past and is an option for us to consider moving forward.”
Byrd, the former councilman and nonvoting member of the first study committee, said many of the recommendations were followed through on and improved conditions at the golf course. However, he said, a lot of things are being “regurgitated.”
“From a council perspective, you set the policy and hope staff can execute,” Byrd said.
He pointed to how the course had crossed over 30,000 rounds between 2016 and 2017 but is estimated to reach 21,700 between 2020 and 2021, according to the Golf Business Advisors’ Heritage Oaks study.
“The reality is the golf course is part of a parks and recreation program that reaches through all ages through the population, and if people want parks and rec to make money, they should make it an enterprise fund,” Byrd said.
Mancini said there are fiscal restraints on the ability of the course to make changes recommended by the study.
“Funding is not included in the 2021-2022 budget to move forward on recommendations such as staffing additions to the course or adding amenities to the property,” he said in his statement. “Further conversations would need to be had at a later date on how to accomplish these recommendations.”
Baugh said conditions in the city and market are different today than when the first study was conducted, and that impacts recommendations. An example he cited was how Hotel Madison didn’t exist when the first study was presented to City Council, and the rise of electronic phone apps and online bookings options for golf times.
With this in mind, Baugh said, doing the second study was still valuable in the ways it keeps focused on improving the facility. He said an annual review would be too often as it wouldn’t be enough time to let previous recommendations set in and be acted upon.
Wiens said he believes the course has been managed well over the years, but it has lacked dynamism.
“I think they lost consideration of what it costs to run a golf course,” he said. “When you work for something and you don’t have to fight that it stays alive, there’s a tendency to not be quite as aggressive in always looking at the bottom line.”
