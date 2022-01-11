Former Dayton Town Manager John Crim pleaded guilty last month as part of a deal stemming from charges of illegally accessing town emails, according to court documents.
Crim, 75, was initially charged with a two Class 6 felonies of computer trespass, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor computer trespass, according to court documents.
Crim was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended. He is on supervised probation during the sentence period, according to court documents. He also is not allowed to contact town of Dayton personnel.
The remaining Class 6 felony computer trespass charge can be brought back up and retried in one year as part of the plea deal, according to court documents.
Crim’s Dec. 2 guilty plea is the culmination of an incident over three years ago.
On Feb. 18, 2020, Crim was indicted on two felony counts of computer trespassing due to accessing town email accounts illegally. He faced up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Crim was accused of accessing the accounts during the summer of a 2018 run for mayor after he had resigned as town manager. He ultimately dropped out of the race several months later.
In 2015, Crim stepped down from the town’s top administrative job to focus on his New Market businesses — the Quality Inn and Johnny Appleseed Restaurant. He sold them in 2017.
Prosecutors said Crim sought to find emails that would show the Dayton Police Department was told to decrease writing traffic tickets during the tourist season, according to court documents.
Previously, he had a trial scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020, but it was nixed due to the pandemic as the Supreme Court of Virginia paused jury trials in March 2020.
Crim pleaded guilty before a jury trial, which was scheduled for Dec. 16, according to court documents. Crim was represented by Harrisonburg defense attorney Aaron Cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.