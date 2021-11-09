WOODSTOCK — Dakota Carney looked down off the bridge over the steady rumbling sound of tractor-trailers and passenger cars traveling underneath.
It was out there, on the busy asphalt river, the 22-year-old loved to work, fixing broken guardrails and driving safety vehicles, keeping traffic moving along Interstate 81.
He was one of DBi Services’ at least 1,500 employees spread out over several states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania, who were unexpectedly laid off on Oct. 22.
Carney, like his co-workers, was blindsided along with the Virginia Department of Transportation, which had a contract with DBi to help with interstate maintenance and respond to collisions and other traffic issues.
DBi Services didn’t just contract to take care of I-81 and other roadways in Virginia, but employed over 2,000 people to take care of 40,000 miles of roads, 50,000 miles of railway, 2,000 miles of gas pipelines and 4,000 bridges across 45 states, according to the company’s website.
Carney didn’t even see the Oct. 22 email before 5 p.m., informing workers they no longer had a job, but he was told over the phone by a co-worker.
“He was saying, ‘Hey man, we’re out a job.’ I said, ‘You gotta be joking.’ He said, ‘I wish I was,’” Carney said. “I thought maybe it was a joke at first. But I went and asked around to other people and I went up the chain of command and sure enough, we were all laid off. I really didn’t know what to think. I was lost for words.”
He said the sudden job loss led to financial issues, a place he unfortunately knows all too well.
“I lived paycheck to paycheck, and this put me in a bind,” he said.
He said things seemed to be going well for the company, which offered to get his crew raises and new equipment.
“Then, they up and throw this in our face,” Carney said. “It’s bad enough to violate WARN and didn’t give us a 60-day notice. We had no indication whatsoever this was gonna happen.”
Carney has joined others in a class-action lawsuit against DBi Sterling Partners Equity Advisors, arguing the company should have been required under the WARN Act to provide an advanced heads-up to the workers that they would be losing their jobs.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to give advanced notice to employees about impending mass layoffs, such as a plant closure.
“The terminated workers are owed at least 60 days’ worth of wages, health insurance coverage, commissions, bonuses, 401(k) contributions and accrued holiday and vacation pay, the case contends,” Corrado Rizzi said in an article about the legal action in the news wire ClassAction.org.
The suit was filed on Oct. 26 in the U.S. District Court of Delaware, according to legal documents.
The members of the multistate law firm representing the former DBi workers, Margolis Edelstein, could not be reached for information about the case or how many former workers have signed on to the suit as of Monday.
A statement released by DBi on Oct. 25 on its website said several factors led to the company’s sudden retraction, including supply chain issues, higher material costs, the labor shortage and “operating and financial challenges and sudden and unexpected setbacks, particularly the decision of our primary lender to discontinue all funding.”
“The company explored every viable alternative to avoid this outcome, working together with its outside advisors, investors, lenders and sureties to try to identify a resolution to address the issues at hand and enable the company to move forward,” the statement read.
The immediate lack of health insurance was one of multiple issues Carney faced in the aftermath of the layoff. He said there’s a Facebook group former DBi workers have created where they shared stories about how the sudden closure impacted them, such as people who moved states only to find out they were out of a job shortly after relocating.
Before Carney was let go on Oct. 22, he had worked for DBi previously a couple of years ago, making $12 an hour in a job where he often faced tractor-trailers passing him at over 70 mph mere feet away.
“I’ve had a lot of close calls out there on the highway,” he said. “I’ve almost been killed several times, and it’s sad because people don’t pay attention.”
But he loved the work and his co-workers, despite the odd hours and dangerous work.
“It was hard on the body to get used to alternate between random shifts and, you know, working long hours with very little sleep,” he said. “With that job, sleep becomes a luxury, but then I started liking the job because I liked the people.”
He, like other DBi workers the Daily News-Record previously interviewed, had pride in their job. But his pay was too little and the hours too sparse, so Carney had to change jobs in November 2019.
He was so behind on rent that he and his pregnant girlfriend became homeless and lived in a shelter and his car.
“We went through all kinds of hell,” Carney said.
He bounced around several more jobs, and his family was able to get back on their feet before a chance to rejoin DBi cropped up.
At the time he was laid off, he was making $13.50 an hour.
Since he and others joined the class-action lawsuit, Carney said critics have said they are making a big deal out of nothing.
“To me, I’m not. We have rights. We gotta stand up for our rights,” he said. “It’s wrong they did this. I’m not gonna let it go that easy,” he said.
Carney grew up in Shenandoah County and has had stints in construction and poultry plants. He’s at George’s in Edinburg now and has two children.
“I don’t give up easily,” he said. “I don’t take no for an answer, not just for myself, but for my family.”
