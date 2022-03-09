WOODSTOCK — Former Strasburg Mayor Richard Orndorff Jr. will avoid jail time as part of a plea agreement for charges of drunken driving and misusing food stamps.
Orndorff, 57, entered an Alford plea Tuesday to a first-time drunken driving charge and one count of unauthorized use of food stamps under $1,000. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction.
As part of the deal, the drunken driving charge was reduced from a second DUI offense in five years with a blood alcohol level between 0.15 and 0.20. Three other counts of unauthorized use of food stamps under $1,000 were also dropped as part of the deal. Additionally, two counts of obtaining money — in amounts under $500 and $200 — were dropped.
Judge Amy Tisinger accepted the plea deal in Shenandoah County General District Court.
Orndorff was charged with a DUI after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into the Strasburg Library in May 2019 during the Mayfest celebration. He was flown to INOVA Hospital in Fairfax County for treatment of his injuries. After Orndorff was arrested and released on the DUI charge, he was charged in October with misusing town and state money.
Limited information is available regarding the alleged fraud as Orndorff was charged by way of direct indictment. No criminal complaints, which typically provide a narrative of events leading up to an arrest, are publicly available. The indictments involving the town stated the offense occurred between July 31, 2017, and Aug. 3, 2017; and between Sept. 19, 2018, and Sept. 20, 2018.
The indictments state the food stamps or electronic benefit transfer card offenses occurred on July 13 and July 25, 2017, and twice on Sept. 18, 2018.
Orndorff was Strasburg's mayor from 2016 to 2020, when he lost re-election.
Shenandoah County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney William Hopchack declined to say after the hearing what led to the food stamp charges. She said the circumstances were not for Orndorff's direct benefit.
Orndorff's court-appointed attorney, Ryan Nuzzo, stated his client maintains his innocence against the misuse of funds charges. Nuzzo declined to say what led to the charge but stated the misuse of funds concerned Orndorff's EBT card, not a town of Strasburg credit card.
As part of the plea agreement for the DUI charge, Orndorff received 120 days of incarceration, all suspended, and 12 months of unsupervised probation.
Half of a $500 fine for the DUI charge was suspended, leaving a mandatory minimum $250 fine. He was referred to the Commission on Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.
He also surrendered his driver's license in court for one year. If he requests a restricted driver's license, he must get an ignition interlock device.
For the food stamp charge, Orndorff is due back in Shenandoah County General District Court on March 7, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. He must pay $338.66 in resolution to the Department of Social Services. If Orndorff does not receive any new charges in that period, the case will be dismissed.
Orndorff deferred any comment after the hearing to Nuzzo, who said about the DUI charge, "At the end of the day, it's more important that he's here, he's alive." It could have been disputed that Orndorff was intoxicated since hospitals are not in charge of scientific blood testing, Nuzzo said. The deal was entered as to not gamble on a 30-day mandatory minimum sentence if Orndorff was found guilty of the original charge, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.