When Joe Showker heard that students from Rockingham County Public Schools were struggling to be able to pay for their trip to a National FFA convention in Indianapolis, that didn't sit well with him.
According to a press release, each year, hundreds of Virginia FFA members from across the state make the trip to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and Expo. While Convention in 2020 was held virtually, students loaded up on planes, trains and automobiles — bound for Indy two weeks ago to attend in person in 2021, the press release says.
RCPS students planning to attend took a number of precautions to limit the number of exposures while the country still faces the COVID-19 pandemic, including chartering a single bus to get to Indianapolis, the release says.
This trip, already a struggle for some families, became even less affordable with unvaccinated competitors requiring their own room, the release says. The release says FFA chapters hold fundraisers to pay for their trips, but they can be difficult to coordinate in the current climate.
The release says word got out in the community of the difference in cost, and it caught the eye of the Showker family. The release says that as a retired teacher, coach and TSA adviser in Rockingham County, Joe Showker wanted to help get as many eligible kids to National Convention as he could to level the playing field and do it safely.
The release says the result was a gift of $9,000, given through the Joe and Debbie Showker Foundation, a signature foundation of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The release says this is the largest individual gift given to Virginia FFA Foundation since 2011. The release says this closed the cost gap between vaccinated and unvaccinated members, assisting 18 RCPS students on their journey.
Both of the Showkers, along with the daughter, are career teachers and Joe Showker has a soft spot for vocational fields, including farmers.
"They are the heroes of COVID," Showker said.
But it was the perceived unfair nature of the greater cost for students who were unvaccinated that pushed Showker to donate the money.
"That's a trigger for me," Showker said. "People should have medical freedom to make their own choices."
The Showkers' foundation aims to make direct contributions that can change or improve lives, Showker said. They focus on three areas -- public safety, public education and spiritual and religious organizations.
For Showker, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to accomplish the foundation's mission.
“We wanted everyone to attend convention safely and healthily and this gift helped us make all of those things possible for Rockingham County members," Jennifer Armstrong, executive director of Virginia FFA, said in a press release. "National Convention is a life-changing event to attend and it’s even more meaningful if you won a state contest and get to compete and proudly represent Virginia on a national stage."
Armstrong, who is a former student of Showker, said she was thrilled when he contacted her.
"Together with the Showker family and RCPS, we made some doors a little wider for kids in our area to reach their full potential. I’m proud to have been able to help make it happen,” she said in the press release.
In addition to members competing from Rockingham County, Oskar Scheikl, Rockingham County superintendent, received one of the highest honors in the organization: the Honorary American Degree, the press release says.
The press release says Scheikl was nominated based on his unwavering support of Virginia FFA, particularly during the pandemic.
“The generous support from the Joe and Debbie Showker Foundation, made this trip possible for students who incurred extra cost," he said in the press release. "Along with the families, I want to personally thank Mr. and Mrs. Showker for their help in this effort. As career educators for RCPS, they understand the value of deeper learning and real-world application opportunities the FFA provides.”
Although many students competed and won medals at the National Convention, the Broadway forestry team placed third overall nationally.
