Madeleine Albright, a seven-time New York Times bestselling author and the country’s first female Secretary of State, will speak at Bridgewater College on Wednesday as part of its Endowed Lecture Series.
The event, “In Conversation with Madeleine Albright,” will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.
For several months, Bridgewater College has been unable to host on-campus events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the opportunity to bring back the Endowed Lecture Series, the college looked to invite a speaker who would appeal to “as many campus and community constituencies as possible,” said Jennifer Babcock, senior instructor and director of endowed lectures.
Albright, Babcock said, fit the bill.
“She really seemed like the perfect person to invite,” Babcock said.
Robert Anderson, director of Bridgewater College’s Kline-Bowman Institute for Creative Peacebuilding, said over the course of Albright’s career in public service, she occupied numerous positions of influence, with some of the most notable roles served under the Clinton administration.
“Secretary Albright is a distinguished and trailblazing diplomat, and she comes to us with an inspirational life story,” Anderson said.
Born in Prague, Czechoslovakia, Albright immigrated to the United States in 1948 and became a U.S. citizen in 1957, according to U.S. Department of State’s Office of the Historian.
In 1959, Albright received a bachelor’s degree with honors from Wellesley College and later earned a doctoral degree from Columbia University’s Department of Public Law and Government in 1976.
Albright began her path into becoming a well-known and respected member of the U.S. government by serving as a chief legislative assistant to former U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie, D-Maine, in the 1970s. Muskie later moved on to become Secretary of State in 1980, and Albright transitioned into serving as a member of President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Council and White House staff.
From 1989 to 1992, Albright served as president of the Center for National Policy, according to a press release from Bridgewater College.
As her government career progressed, Albright was appointed ambassador to the United Nations by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and, in 1997, was named Secretary of State.
Albright became the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government while serving as Secretary of State, according to a press release.
Babcock described Albright as being “highly respected for her advocacy for democracy and human rights,” adding that, at times, Albright was frequently the only woman in the room for many significant events.
“I think she’ll probably have some useful advice about developing resilience in the face of obstacles like sexism,” Babcock said.
Anderson said Albright’s life journey has been a “remarkable one,” from her birth in Czechoslovakia on the eve of World War II, to her leading role in U.S. foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War.
Albright’s public-servant career ended in 2001 when her time as Secretary of State came to a close. During the four years she served, Albright reinforced the county’s alliances, advocated for democracy and human rights, and promoted American trade, business, labor and environmental standards abroad, according to a press release.
On May 29, 2012, Albright received the nation’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom – from President Barack Obama.
Albright is the first Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient to be featured during the college’s Endowed Lecture Series, Babcock said.
“Bridgewater College is honored to have such an accomplished public servant on our campus, and we look forward to a presentation that will be a rewarding experience for all in attendance,” Anderson said.
The format of Wednesday’s endowed lecture will be a moderated conversation between Albright and Bridgewater College President David Bushman.
Babcock said Bushman is likely to ask Albright for her perspective on recent global developments, such as the county’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Babcock also said she expects Bushman to ask questions that might be useful for students who are considering careers related to political science and global studies.
“[Albright’s] a great storyteller, so we know whatever direction the conversation goes, it will be interesting,” she said.
Those who attend the event will be required to wear a face mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The event will also be livestreamed on Bridgewater College’s website.
Bridgewater College also plans to host environmentalist Jeff Corwin on Nov. 10 and novelist James McBride on Jan. 18 as a continuation of the Endowed Lecture Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.