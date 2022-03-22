A second woman has been arrested in connection to a March 9 armed robbery at a city game center.
Virginia Brown, 53, of Fort Defiance, was arrested by the Augusta County Sheriff Department on Monday evening and was being held at Middle River Regional Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Lt. Todd Miller of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Brown has been charged with on felony counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and participating in an armed robbery, according to a Monday HPD press release.
Law enforcement arrested Melody Wilson, 58, of Bridgewater, as an accomplice in the robbery in which a masked suspect pointed a gun at a store clerk before taking a cash box and fleeing on foot. Wilson faces the same charges as Brown.
Wilson was released on March 11 on a $5,000 secured bond, the Monday HPD release said.
The two Valley women have been identified as having played a role in the incident by law enforcement. The investigation continues into who the masked suspect is.
