Democratic City Council candidates, incumbent Mayor Deanna Reed, Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks, all participated in a forum broadcast on Facebook Live Tuesday organized by the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee and Hendrick’s campaign.
A forum featuring all the candidates, including Reed, Dent and Hendricks as well as independent incumbent George Hirschmann and Republican candidate Kathleen Kelley, is slated for Oct. 21, according to Kyle Lawrence, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, one of the groups organizing the event.
“We’re going to make a final decision [on the format] a week out from the event, but the goal is to have something that’s hopefully a bit more engaging than just Zoom squares,” Lawrence said.
The plan is for the five City Council candidates to meet in-person on a stage, an adequate distance apart, with the only other people present being the forum moderator and a videographer who would be filming for a livestream audience, according to Lawrence.
“We see it as a core function of what [The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition does] — helping people understand how local government works and where candidates stand on issues,” Lawrence said.
In addition to the bicycle coalition, other groups involved in organizing the event include the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, and the moderator will be from James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, according to Lawrence.
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition has helped host four other City Council forums, featuring all the candidates, before previous elections, according to Lawrence.
“Our goal has been to have a large, inclusive public event with all the candidates in one spot relatively close to the election,” Lawrence said. “There’s often lots of forums, but they don’t always include all the candidates or they’re at one group’s private location.”
Lawrence said that though many people are voting early this year due to changed state voting laws for absentee and early in-person voting, it still made sense to have the forum close to Nov. 3 — Election Day.
“Historically we’ve tried to hold [the forum] relatively close [to the elections]. It was one of the last big events that would be fresh on [voters’] minds in person,” Lawrence said.
The organizers did consider moving up the event, though, according to Lawrence, but ultimately decided to keep it closer to the election than to the first day of early and absentee voting — Sept. 18.
“In retrospect, this could’ve been a year to do it earlier, but on one hand, I think people pay more attention when you’re close to the election,” Lawrence said.
At least more than two dozen viewers watched Tuesday’s forum in which Reed, Dent and Hendricks did not spar or disagree on any major positions, though they brought different perspectives or considerations to the questions they were asked by moderators.
The three candidates said they agreed regularly throughout the online event, including on the need to finish building the second high school, the need for a more environmentally sustainable city and voicing support for downtown businesses.
Reed said she was running for reelection to continue her efforts on council, such as addressing affordable housing and completing the new high school.
Dent called herself a “passionate, progressive and practical” candidate for council who would work to support small businesses and create a high-tech jobs hub in Harrisonburg.
“Now that we know we can work from home, why not live here in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley even if you have an employer in Northern Virginia?” said Dent, who is a technical writer and an adjunct professor at James Madison University.
Dent cited her experience as a technical writer as an example of how more money can be brought into the community.
“I can be paid in San Francisco rates and then go shopping at the [Friendly City Food] Co-op or the Green Hummingbird Fair Trade Clothing,” Dent said.
Reed and Hendricks also spoke about the importance of supporting local business.
“I believe we can build a more resilient city,” said Hendricks, who is a businessman and principal architect of The Gaines Group Architects.
Hendricks called shelter a human right when discussing the need for a year-round homeless shelter.
Local homeless people are “not problems that need solved. They’re community members that deserve our” respect and love, Hendricks said.
Reed also spoke in favor of a year-round shelter and the need for more affordable housing in the city.
“Harrisonburg is a great place to live, but you have to be able to afford to live here,” Reed said.
Dent and Hendricks spoke favorably about an initiative to make 50% of the energy Harrisonburg uses renewable by 2025, and Reed said the world was in a “climate emergency.”
Hendricks said the city should hire a sustainability manager, and Reed said the city should also establish a human rights office.
The racial makeup of city staff, leadership, commissions and boards should also reflect the city’s diverse population, according to Reed.
“We need to be intentional about that. Somethings you just need to be intentional about, and that means we need to put more Black and brown people on our boards and commissions,” Reed said. “We have to make sure that we’re hiring to ensure our city leadership and our city staff is as diverse as the population that we serve.”
Reed, the program director for On the Road Collaborative, said progress has been made on those fronts.
“When Charles, Laura and I are able to join Sal [Romero] and Chris [Jones] on council, I’ve said this before and I believe this, we will be a Democratic force,” Reed said.
