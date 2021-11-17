A train clipped the back of a Rockingham County Public Schools bus Wednesday afternoon on Island Ford Road near the intersection of South East Side Highway, sending four students to the hospital, according to RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl.
Scheikl said 16 students were on the bus when the crash happened. He said the parents of the four injured students have been notified. According to Scheikl, the bus involved in the accident was No. 4 out of McGaheysville Elementary School.
Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.