Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in the city today and just outside the city limits on Monday, according to a press release from the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Today, testing will be available at Hillandale Park located at 801 Hillandale Ave. between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m.
On Monday, testing will be available at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds from 2 to 5 p.m.. The fairgrounds are located at 4808 S. Valley Pike.
No appointment is necessary to get tested at the park today or the fairgrounds on Monday, according to the release.
Monday's tests are for patients 17 and older. Though no appointment is necessary to get tested at the fairgrounds next week, health staff are asking patients to preregister, if possible, at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
— Staff Report
