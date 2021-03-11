The nonprofit Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will host a free clinic for dental, vision and medical care on April 10 and 11, according to a press release.
The clinic will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds at 4808 S. Valley Pike.
“Services available at the RAM free clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, general medical exams, footcare, mammograms, dermatological exams, Hep C, HIV and syphilis testing,” the release said.
Those seeking care are advised to arrive as early as possible because care is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on April 10, and bathrooms will be provided. Those seeking care who arrive early are also advised to bring their own food, water, medicines and clothing for their wait.
Upon arrival, patients will be provided with information about how the clinic process will work. The clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on April 10 and 11 and the closing time will vary.
Time constraints may mean patients may need to choose between dental and vision services, according to the release.
No identification is required to get care.
The upcoming clinic will be the second time RAM has come to the Harrisonburg area. The first time the clinic came was in March 2019.
The nonprofit was founded in 1985 and more than 173,000 volunteers including health care workers and support staff, have provided $174 million worth of care to 863,000 individuals for free, according to the release.
