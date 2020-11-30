As a senior at old Montevideo High in Penn Laird in 1960, Tom Lough was a co-valedictorian and won a leadership award for $350 from the Daily News-Record.
“I sent $20 to Virginia Tech to hold me a space [in engineering] but we had no money for me to go to college,” recalls Lough, who was born in Harrisonburg in 1942. “Then, the West Point appointment came through.”
Lough, who grew up in Elkton and McGaheysville, wrote a check for $300 to reserve a spot at West Point. Later, he took an overnight train from Elkton to New York City for $38.28, then bought a bus fare to get from Manhattan to West Point.
“I arrived exactly penniless,” notes Lough, 78.
But that trip from the Shenandoah Valley to upstate New York helped take him around the world. A track athlete at Montevideo, Lough noticed that athletes at West Point had special status — like all they could eat at mealtime.
“I tried out for all of these club teams at West Point,” Lough says. “It was a plebe’s dream to be on one of these teams but I got cut, cut, cut, cut. I finally ended up on a club sport in the triathlon. At that time triathlon was running, swimming and pistol shooting.”
“I ended up having some talent in that. About that time West Point restarted its fencing program. In the 1940s and ‘50s they were a powerhouse in fencing but that fell off. Then they restarted it around 1961 or 1962. I was able to fence in the style that was used in modern pentathlon.”
The Army came up with a timeline that had Lough serve in Korea in 1965 and then headed in 1966 to Camp Sam Houston in San Antonio, the training center for the modern pentathlon. In August of 1968, he finished second in the U.S. trials and made the Olympic team.
“Who knew, eight years after graduating from Montevideo, I would be marching with the team in the opening ceremonies” in Mexico City, he said.
Lough, who graduated from West Point in 1964, was part of the U.S. Olympic team in 1968 that took fourth and just missed a bronze medal in Mexico City in the modern pentathlon, which consisted of fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final event that combines cross country with pistol shooting.
The 1968 Summer Games was also the scene of a memorable moment in U.S. sports history as Black track athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their arms during a medal ceremony in a call for equality.
“I interacted with them a few times informally,” Lough said of Smith and Carlos. “On the day of the protest I was not at the stadium. One thing I do recall was the next day a press conference was held in front of our building in the Olympic Village. I was on the seventh or eighth floor right above the press conference; I saw a huge crowd of reporters.”
Lough, besides living in Virginia, had spent time in his youth in North Carolina with grandparents.
“I could understand why they had to bring attention to it,” Lough notes of the track athletes. “I had respect for the courage they showed. It was very intense and complicated at the time.”
But taking part in the Olympics wasn’t even the most impressive moment of the decade for Lough, who now lives in Texas.
Lough came home to Virginia for a few weeks after the Olympics in 1968.
“Then on Nov. 16, I was on a plane to Vietnam,” he notes. “Before I left, I proposed to my bride-to-be.”
“By training, I am an Army engineer. I wanted to be a combat engineer out with the troops. It is half infantry and half support on the ground. Our primary duty is to support the infantry in their activities, things like clearing minefields and laying minefields, setting up barbwire, building bridges and all sorts of stuff like that,” he added. “In Vietnam, I was assigned to the 101st Airborne division and set out into the field to help support the air assault-type activities.”
One of his main missions in Vietnam was to help flatten mountains to make it easier for U.S. Army ground artillery to be placed in position for battle. He said bulldozers would be brought in via helicopter to aid the process.
“After that, we established medivacs near battle sites to help pick up the wounded and get them back to the field hospital,” he said. “Those were very intense times.”
Lough was in the thick of battle at Hamburger Hill in May 1969.
He was part of a group training to construct an emergency landing zone when the helicopter he was in was shot down. “I got thrown out into a tree and managed to survive with very minor injuries,” he said. “I was very lucky.”
Lough helped put injured soldiers on the first medivac before he was told his injuries were enough to warrant getting out of the area.
“They put me on the second medivac and took me to the field hospital away about 15 minutes away,” he said. “I was in the hospital for about a day before I went to rehab and then joined the unit. That was the most intense time for me in Vietnam.”
For his bravery, Lough was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Lough, after several years in the Army, returned to Rockingham County in 1974 and was a teacher in earth science and technical mathematics at Montevideo High School. He was a volunteer track coach and assisted the late Don Glick, who graduated from Bridgewater College in 1949.
“The kids were kind of awed by him,” said BC graduate Mike Guinn, a sprint coach then who now lives in Cross Keys. “He had run for Don; Tom was a middle distance and distance coach.”
Lough said he owes a lot to Glick, who encouraged the Olympian to give back in some way other than the military setting — and that led to teaching.
“I got to work with Don for four years,” Lough noted of longtime track coach Glick, who is a member of the athletic Hall of Fame at Bridgewater and died in 1987.
Another coach at the time included John Sponaugle, who graduated from Highland High in Monterey in 1969. “I was a cross country coach and I helped with distance runners and pole vaulters. He was very helpful,” Sponaugle said of Lough.
Glick was a coaching legend at Montevideo. “He was pretty unique. He had the ability to get young people to do things that were outstanding,” said Sponaugle, who now lives in Grottoes.
Lough got a master’s degree in physics from the University of Virginia in 1983 and he taught physics for five years at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
He obtained a doctorate in educational psychology at Virginia and then worked for about eight years for at Lego headquarters in Enfield, Connecticut.
Lough got an MBA from the University of Hartford and then landed a job teaching at Murray State in Kentucky in the late 1990s and taught science education and educational technology at the graduate and undergraduate level.
He was also able to collaborate overseas with teachers of science with trips to Siberia, China, Nigeria, Japan, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Malaysia, and other countries.
“I was able to help a lot of people along the way,” he said. “I went where tourists never go. It was just a wonderful time.”
He was with Murray State until 2014 and then moved with his wife, Posy, to Round Rock, Texas. He and his wife have a son, Kyser, an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Georgia.
Over the years, Lough has assisted in reunions for the 1968 Olympic team. The last time they met was in 2018 in Colorado Springs.
Those reunions have brought back memories of an intense period of his life more than 50 years ago. “I had experienced the highest point and the lowest point of emotions,” he said of the Olympics in October 1968 to the battlefield injury in May 1969.
