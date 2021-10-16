It was already an atypical morning for Delman Rasheed, but it was about to become an atypical morning for the Shenandoah Valley.
The time was 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, and Rasheed should have been at the family international grocery market in Harrisonburg, opening for the day’s customers.
“It was, literally, the only day I had ever overslept,” said Rasheed, 22.
From the home where Rasheed was tucked in, his father and mother heard the explosion that leveled a whole shopping complex on Miller Circle and with it the family store, sending three to the hospital.
But the immigrant couple initially brushed off the sound as something more local or just the sound of their kids roughhousing on that previously still fall morning.
It was when Kareem Rasheed, now 49, received a call from his friend he learned what had happened to his livelihood. He said he thanked God his family was all right when his son, who he had tried to rouse earlier in the morning, could have been there.
Kareem Rasheed first came to the U.S. in 1996 with a group of roughly 4,000 fellow Kurds fleeing the oppressive regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein after he promised to kill those who had worked with Westerners. Rasheed stayed first with a family in Connecticut, then moved to Texas and then to Harrisonburg in 1998, where he has lived since.
In his home city of Sulaymaniyah, Kareem Rasheed’s father had operated a store. When Rasheed first reached America, he knew it was his chance to finally follow in his father’s footsteps and open his own store, but he didn’t have the money at first.
After bouncing around various jobs in the U.S., such as 15 years on and off at the Marshall’s distribution center in Bridgewater, he quit for the final time and accomplished his dream in 2018.
“But when the explosion happened, my money, everything is gone,” Rasheed said. “My balance is zero.”
And again, money looked like it would delay Rasheed’s dream from returning.
But, unbeknownst to him, his son had set up a crowdfunding campaign for his father. By the time it was over, people from all over the nation and the world had contributed $26,000 to Rasheed to cover him for his losses and start anew.
“He was angry at me at first,” Delman Rasheed said with a laugh, as his father said he felt they should not be asking the community for money.
“When the explosion happened, I said I don’t want [to open a store] again. But a lot of people, like friends and my customers, told me ‘No, you have to do it because we are happy.’ And when I saw this I said I will try again,” Kareem Rasheed said outside his shop at 182 Neff Ave. in the Town Center shopping center behind Valley Mall on Friday afternoon.
Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets isn’t the only business that picked up the pieces from the explosion a year ago and reopened its doors.
Chuck Marks, 64, the owner of Hometown Music, began selling instruments and musical accoutrements and other wares with Bill Hunter at Ace Music further down South Main Street over four decades ago.
But on April Fools’ Day at the turn of the century, Marks set off on his own with Hometown Music.
Hometown Music is now in the old Mick-or-Mack grocery building on South Main Street, just a stone’s throw from where their storefront in the Miller Circle shopping center blew up 12 months prior.
“It completely wiped out the physical store, all of our inventory,” Marks said.
Marks and his employees were able to reopen the store in November in another location on John Wayland Highway, but then they moved to the grocery store structure that last housed the entrance to Backcountry Restaurant and Lounge and are still in the process of getting settled in.
“All things considered, I think things have gone pretty well under the circumstances,” Marks said.
Chris Jackson, an owner of Blue Sprocket Pressing, points to a rear loading dock door of the old Mick-or-Mack building still showing signs of damage from the blast that destroyed the studio he and his business partner, Logan Stoltzfus, had built nearly eight years ago and recorded countless albums and songs for bands needing their expert ears and quality equipment.
“We weren’t going to recover anything from the Miller Circle site and that was apparent the day of the incident,” Jackson said.
Jackson has been mastering songs in his home studio for the past year and he and others with Blue Sprocket are planning on just how to bring the studio back into existence, but there are multiple things competing for their time, including still working through the insurance on the equipment they lost in the explosion and new business.
Their vinyl pressing operations, which was originally secondary, continues to grow as demand for the medium is higher than supply, according to Jackson. The firm has hired more staff and are working to expand machinery, but global supply chains have mired them, like so many other business in the manufacturing sector, Jackson said.
Yet, like Rasheed, Jackson said the community’s outpouring of support has been part of his conviction to bringing Blue Sprocket Sound’s recording studio back.
However, not every business lost in the 2020 inferno has been able to reopen its doors in the city.
Shwan Mahdi, the owner of Naza Hair Salon and Barbershop and brother of the manager, Salwa Mahdi, said they have not been able to reopen a store due to financial problems.
“We didn’t get anything from anybody,” Mahdi said.
He said the family is looking at getting a lawyer to figure out how to get reimbursed for the damages they incurred in the accident.
“We don’t know what to do,” Mahdi said by phone Friday. “We lost everything. Literally, everything we had there.”
Two of the three people who were injured in the explosion were a barber and a client, according to Salwa Madhi in a previous interview. The barber told his boss he smelled gas 15 minutes before the explosion.
The third hospitalization was a member of a 26-person James Madison University Army ROTC group completing a 10-mile race when the explosion happened less than a football field’s distance away and they began to treat each other and address the disaster.
Delman Rasheed said he has always heard that the city was close-knit and the residents looked out for each other, but it seemed like a phrase that could be empty. But the response to the 2020 explosion and to the destruction of his father’s business changed his heart, Rasheed said while stocking shelves Friday afternoon.
Since Harrisonburg Halal Market and Sweets reopened, business has grown, according to the Rasheeds. They’ve even opened a cafe and restaurant just one storefront over from their market.
For Kaseem Rasheed, bringing the store back banishes the potential of regret for what could of been by showing what is.
“A lot of people have helped us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.