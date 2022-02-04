Fulks Run husband and wife Tina and Chad Dellinger are in the process of opening their new 24-hour gym in Broadway.
And it's a long time coming for Chad, who has spent countless hours training in places like gyms all over the East Coast, according to Tina Dellinger.
"At one time, 20 years ago or so, he had wanted to open a gym," Dellinger said. "Unfortunately, it wasn't in the cards."
Then, the space of the former North Fork Family Fitness on Hartz Boulevard in Broadway became available, so they figured the opportunity was too good to pass up.
"We said, 'Life's short,'" Dellinger said, and they went for it.
Chad, a native of Mount Crawford, is the director of public works for the town of Broadway and Tina, a native of Fulks Run, is the human resources manager for Lantz Construction in Broadway.
Tina Dellinger said the gym is not trying to attract a certain type of person. Rather, they are trying to have something for everybody to have a healthy lifestyle, Dellinger said.
"Truly across the board — want to be able to focus and have something for everybody," she said.
They have 15,000 square feet of the structure in which they are in the process of bringing more cardio and other exercise equipment into, according to Dellinger.
A kung-fu school, Flying Tiger Kung Fu, will still operate out the space, Dellinger said.
Other instructor-led classes will also operate out the gym, she said.
A back room of the gym will have a 15-by-10-foot piece of turf for athletes to use for spring, CrossFit training and more, according to Dellinger.
"It's going to be a really unique feature that you just don't find in any gym," she said.
The gym's around the clock hours will also offer convenience to north Rockingham County residents who would otherwise have to travel to Harrisonburg, according to Dellinger.
"We're not a Planet Fitness, but we want to be able to continually add to what we have," Dellinger said.
The Dellinger's 13-year-old daughter, Lilly, and 15-year-old son, Mason, are both also excited to be a part of the new family business, Dellinger said.
She said the gym is a cosmetic work in progress, but their plans to make the gym open for all who need the space are coming along.
"We're really gearing to so there's something for everybody," Dellinger said.
