A Friday afternoon fire resulted in a total loss of a poultry house and 24,000 to 25,000 chickens, according to Joe Mullens, deputy fire marshal for Rockingham County.
At 3:30 p.m., county emergency dispatch received a call about a fire at a double-decker poultry house on the 13000 block of Hopkins Gap Road in Fulks Run, Mullens said.
Fire crews from Bergton, Singers Glen, Timberville, Broadway and Clover Hill fought to contain the fire for between two and two-and-a-half hours, he said.
Firefighters were unable to stop the blaze due to the intensity of the involvement of the fire by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene, according to Mullens.
“It was too far beyond our control,” he said.
However, they were able to protect an adjacent poultry house, litter shed and propane tank.
Mullens estimated the structure was 40-by-400 feet.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.