Everyone has their own reasons for participating in the Relay For Life of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said Craig Orndorff, and his are personal.
“For me, cancer has touched my life very closely,” he said. “I have several family members and friends who have passed and many who are still in the fight. … My wife, Olivia, is one of the many that are still fighting.”
It’s for those reasons Orndorff, a universal banker at Pendleton Community Bank Harrisonburg West, got involved with Relay For Life and formed a team with his co-workers.
Since 2017, Orndorff and his team have been raising money to help fund cancer research and patient care programs, and every year the team’s goal increases.
With four days remaining until Saturday’s Relay For Life event at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, the 14-member team has already surpassed its goal of $7,500.
As of Monday, Pendleton Community Bank has raised more than $8,240 and has the third highest fundraising total.
“I can’t begin to describe how pleased I am that we have already reached our goal,” Orndorff said.
And fundraising efforts haven’t stopped.
“Now that we’ve hit our goal, we don’t want to let up,” he said. “Every dollar that we can still raise is another dollar toward lifesaving research and many programs that help cancer patients and caregivers.”
Raising money to support Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society, in Orndorff’s eyes, is the “least we can do to help others who are battling cancer,” adding that every dollar counts.
“I do it for [my wife] and everyone else who finds themselves in this battle,” he said. “Her strength, faith and attitude are inspiring to me, and I want to do anything I can do to help her and others in this fight.”
The Pendleton Community Bank team is one of 45 teams and 175 participants taking part in Saturday’s Relay For Life.
Relay For Life was started by Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt, who walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Wash., to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The fundraising goal for Saturday’s event is $150,000 and as of Monday, nearly $83,000 has been raised, according to the event’s website.
Whitney Minnick, senior development manager at American Cancer Society, said that although the number of registered participants has decreased, it was impressive to meet half of the fundraising goal by Monday.
“All of that money will benefit cancer research,” she said.
The team that has raised the most money for Relay For Life is the 10-member Team Sparks, which has raised more than $12,260, according to the event’s website.
Susan Threewitts, a member of the Rockingham County 4-H team, is the top individual fundraiser as of Monday with $5,134 raised. According to the event’s website, Threewitts had set a goal of $3,100 to go toward Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.
Fundraising will continue through Saturday until the event’s closing ceremony at 11 p.m.
The event will kick off with a Relay For Life yard sale, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon. All proceeds fund groundbreaking cancer research and patient care programs, along with all donations collected through the main Relay For Life event.
Beginning at 3 p.m., a live auction will take place. Each team was asked to donate at least one item for the auction, according to the website. Items to be auctioned include Harrisonburg Turks apparel, a pink Louisville slugger and gift certificates to Kline's Dairy Bar.
Eric Comer will provide live music during the survivor celebration, which recognizes cancer survivors.
The event will conclude with the traditional luminaria ceremony, which gives participants the opportunity to decorate a luminaria with names of loved ones that line the path of the walkers. Luminarias are lit at night in honor or remembrance of a life touched by cancer, followed by a moment of silence for those who died from cancer.
Orndorff said the luminaria ceremony will touch participants' hearts and “maybe even change their lives.”
Those interested in participating can visit www.relayforlife.org/harrisonburgVA.
