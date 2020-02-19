The week after crossover day brought a new opportunity for bills to move forward, including one from Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, that would target sexual abuse education for those with disabilities.
The legislation would require the Department of Education to establish guidelines for developing individualized education programs for children with disabilities to ensure that IEP teams consider the need for age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate instruction related to sexual health, self-restraint, self-protection, respect for personal privacy and personal boundaries of others.
The bill is supported by the Arc of Virginia, which promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and development disabilities while supporting their full inclusion and participation in the community, according to its website.
“[The bill] protects folks with developmental disabilities from sexual assault,” Runion told a House subcommittee Jan. 22. “It helps them understand their rights, learn about welcome and unwelcome touch, helps them have an understanding of social norms, and I think one of the most important things when talking with constituents about this — it is parent-driven.”
Runion said in a previous interview that the legislation focuses on two areas — making sure people can recognize when sexual abuse occurs and knowing what to do when they are abused, and how they can avoid inadvertently being in a situation that could be classified as such.
While in the House, the bill passed nearly unanimously with only Del. Thomas Wright, R-Amelia, voting against it. Del. John McGuire,. R-Goochland, was recorded as voting in opposition, but intended to vote in support.
After passing through the Senate Committee on Education and Health, the bill was heard on the Senate floor Monday and passed, 40-0, marking the first piece of legislation to pass both House and Senate for the freshman delegate.
The legislation awaits Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval before taking effect July 1.
A bill by Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, to exempt farmers markets and roadside stands from meals taxes passed the House in a 96-0 vote. On Tuesday, the bill was reported from the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations, 14-0.
A second bill from Bell also moved to the Senate.
House Bill 351 would assess areas of the commonwealth for critical bus driver shortages, and if a school division is deemed in need, could allow qualifying bus drivers to continue driving and receive a retirement allowance.
According to the bill, it “permits any school bus driver in any geographic area or school division in which a critical shortage of school bus drivers has been so identified to elect to continue to receive a service retirement allowance if the driver meets certain other conditions.”
Both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools have struggled to recruit and retain bus drivers for a variety of reasons, with which other school divisions have struggled too. The school divisions have tried to address the issues with creative solutions, but often it comes down to being able to pay more or offer more hours. And resources are limited, said Harrisonburg Superintendent Michael Richards.
The legislation passed the House, 100-0, and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Health.
Not all bills by Valley legislators advanced, though, as a bill to create an enhanced income tax credit for the implementation of certain best management practices was left in the House Committee on Appropriations.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, sponsored legislation that would create a new avenue to reimburse farmers for doing projects if they’re not interested in participating in grant funding.
Under House Bill 1642, the enhanced tax credit would equal 75% of the first $100,000 expended in implementing certain BMPs, and each amount should be consistent with the rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
BMPs are practices approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board providing significant improvement to water quality in Virginia’s streams and rivers.
Practices include livestock and poultry waste management, soil erosion control, nutrient and sediment filtration and detention, nutrient management and pest management.
The bill passed the Finance Committee, 18-4, and was referred to the House Committee on Appropriations, where it was left.
Bell’s bill to make a person who kills the fetus of another by an intentional act guilty of voluntary manslaughter was left in the House Committee for Courts of Justice.
The bill was created in relation to an Elkton woman whose pregnancy ended after a Shenandoah man struck the car she was driving in.
Bell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst worked on the bill together.
A bill by Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, passed the House unanimously and would make it mandatory for law enforcement to notify a school principal anytime a juvenile is a suspect or has been charged with a violent juvenile felony, an arson offense or a concealed weapon offense.
The legislation would also add an offense that requires a juvenile intake officer to inform and make a report with the school division superintendent for the protection of the juvenile, fellow students and school personnel.
The bill reported out of a House subcommittee Monday, 6-1, and moves to the full Courts of Justice Committee.
A bill by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, to establish the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program also made its way out of the Senate in a 40-0 vote. The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources.
