Liam R. Harrington, 25, of Blairsville, Ga., has been charged with reckless driving after a Friday crash that seriously injured an unnamed 41-year-old Shenandoah town resident, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police.
Harrington was traveling north on East Point Road in eastern Rockingham County on Friday in a 2019 Ram 2500. At 5:15 p.m., he swerved to avoid stopped traffic near Greenwood Road, according to Coffey.
While swerving, Harrington's vehicle struck a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, with the Shenandoah driver inside. Both vehicles then caught fire, according to Coffey.
The Shenandoah man was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Both Harrington and the Shenandoah man were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to VSP.
Volunteers with the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company and Shenandoah Fire Company responded to the crash, according to Michael Smith, assistant chief of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company.
— Staff Reports
