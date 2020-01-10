Cecil Gilkerson’s impact on the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department can be seen in every smile at every city park.
The Mount Crawford native started the department in 1954 with little more than an acre. Now, 125 employees manage 650 acres of green space, playgrounds, courts and paths that area residents enjoy every day.
On Wednesday, Gilkerson died at the age of 92. Those who knew him say he accomplished much in 35 years as the head of the parks department, as well as beyond that tenure.
“He did it as a labor of love because he really loved Harrisonburg and the people here,” said Lynn Hoy, one of his four daughters.
Hoy has worked for the department for nearly 40 years, and it was there she met her husband, Tom Hoy.
“He was the biggest advocate for the parks and recreation in the city of Harrisonburg for 35 years,” Tom Hoy said. “He was the Parks and Recreation Department.”
Hoy joined Gilkerson’s department in 1985.
Gilkerson “always jumped in and helped us work on anything,” he said. “I’ve seen him seed soccer fields. He’d lay sod with us, and he took care of his employees.”
Tom Hoy would eventually go on to become the parks and recreation director for the city of Winchester from 1997 and 2017.
“He was the role model — he was my mentor,” Tom Hoy said. “I aspired to be a parks and recreation director because of him.”
And Tom Hoy wasn’t the only one.
Lee Foerster, the third Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation director, said he can think of nine previous employees of the department who have gone on to lead other parks and recreation departments across the state and country.
“The first time I remember dealing with Cecil I was in fourth grade, in our junior basketball league at the National Guard Armory in the early '60s,” Foerster said. “He would come in and get everybody excited. He just put a lot of heart into stuff like that.”
It was Gilkerson who gave Foerster his first job in the parks department after Foerster graduated high school at the age of 17. Eventually, Foerster would become director of the department after Lakey Logan.
“His major philosophy was we wanted to get some property so we could have some facilities like playgrounds and parks and anything that had to do with that,” Logan said. “That was the thrust of what he wanted to do.”
Logan joined the fledgling, 4-year-old department in 1958. Gilkerson would retire in 1989, passing the reins to her.
During his nearly 40 years in charge, Gilkerson oversaw development of numerous city parks, won a laundry list of grants, and advocated strongly for facilities and programs to keep kids off the street and residents active.
“He was a wonderful person to work for,” Logan said. “I enjoyed my time working for him, and it's one of the reasons I stayed for so long working for the city.”
Even after retiring, Gilkerson made himself available for advice or as a connector for projects, services and programs, Logan said.
“I was very proud to have worked for him,” she said.
Gilkerson had a competitive edge, as you’d expect for someone so invested in sports.
“I think he took competitiveness into ‘I’m going to make this department the best department in the state of Virginia, at least of its size and population,’” Foerster said.
Lynn Hoy said with the family’s recognizable red hair, folks would come up to her, ask if she was related to Gilkerson, and then talk about the impact he had on their lives.
“It’s amazing the stories we’ve heard or [that people] come up and tell us,” she said.
Lynn Hoy remembers how her father made time for what mattered, no matter how busy he was.
“Every night he came home for supper and we sat as a family,” she said. “And then most nights, he would have to go back out for a ball game for kids.”
Philly is the most competent public official I have ever known. Harrisonburg and the surrounding area was fortunate to have him with us. His service will continue to echo for years...Thanks, Philly
