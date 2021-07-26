Glo Fiber, a Valley internet service provider, has partnered with cloud company CSG Field Service Management to improve services, according to a press release.
Glo Fiber began setting up residential connections in Harrisonburg last year. Glo is a subsidiary of Edinburg-based Shentel.
Previously, if city residents wanted internet, they had to sign up with the only provider in town — Comcast. The firm is also bringing fiber internet to Staunton, and there is a town public hearing about Glo coming to Dayton on Aug. 6.
Broadway approved a franchise agreement with the company about two months ago, according to Kyle O’Brien, town manager, and Bridgewater approved a franchise agreement with Glo at its Town Council meeting earlier this month, according to Councilman Fontaine Canada.
“I’m glad to see competition,” Canada said.
CSG is a cloud-based platform that helps field technicians and dispatchers operate more effectively based on real-time data, according to the press release.
“The future of field service management will require both digital transformation and business model changes that forward looking companies, like Shentel, will use as an opportunity to evolve their business,” Alfred Binford, global head of customer engagement for CSG, said in the press release. “By moving their field service management operations to the cloud, Shentel is harnessing the agility and innovation of CSG to gain greater efficiencies that translate into higher revenue growth, but more importantly lead to higher quality customer interactions.”
Broadband accessibility was an issue before the pandemic, but has been exacerbated by the pandemic where many services were shifted to remote operations, such as education, doctor’s appointments and even, for a time, COVID-19 vaccine registration.
Politicians across the political spectrum have spoken about increasing broadband connections and quality for years, and it is a constant refrain brought up by both the Republican and Democratic candidates for the statewide positions up for election this November.
“Investing in innovative technologies that power exceptional customer experiences is critical to Shentel’s mission to deliver compelling internet, voice and television services,” Jeff Manning, vice president of operations for Shentel, said in a press release. “We specialize in providing advanced services to rural and underserved markets, because we believe that all consumers should have equal access to the essential products and services they need to live their lives.”
