A grant from the regional economic development group GO Virginia will be used to create an online interface for small-scale agricultural producers to more effectively get their product to market, according to a Thursday press release from GO Virginia.
The interface is for The Local Ordering, Communication, and Agricultural Logistics Initiative launched by the Common Grain Alliance on Feb. 1. The Common Grain Alliance is a network of mid-Atlantic producers, according to the release.
The digital system would allow farmers to coordinate deliveries, reducing their own delivery costs, according to Barrett Hightower, board member of the Common Grain Alliance.
The grant is from the GO Virginia Region 8, which extends along the western part of the state from Frederick County down to the counties of Rockbridge and Bath.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.