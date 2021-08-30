Steven Toyota will host a golf tournament at Spotswood Country Club on Oct. 1 to support the Harrisonburg Police Foundation and Harrisonburg Police Department K-9 officer Bradley Boyce, who was injured in a friendly fire incident in March.
"The goal is to support officer Boyce financially and support the police foundation," Lt. Chris Monahan said.
Boyce was injured by another officer in a friendly fire incident on March 20, when officers responded to a call of an escaped cow running lose through public streets.
Boyce was struck in the leg as an officer shot at the cow while it charged, according to a press release from HPD. It is unclear if Boyce will walk again, but he is making progress and is using crutches, according to HPD.
Monahan said the fundraiser is two-fold — it will help Boyce with expenses not covered by workers' compensation and will his morale.
"I think it's good for Boyce to be around all the law enforcement that can show their support for him, and there's been a lot of people in the community who have reached out" wanting to help," Monahan said.
— Staff Report
