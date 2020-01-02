Gov. Ralph Northam proposed removing the requirement for Virginians to get their cars inspected and to cut registration fees in half in his proposed budget for fiscal 2020 through 2022.
The initiatives should save Virginians $280 million and are part of a new model for statewide transportation funding, Northam said when announcing the budget on Dec. 17.
A 2015 report from the United States Government Accountability Office, a federal agency that conducts investigations for Congress, found that the impact of safety inspections on road safety is unclear.
Virginia would become the 36th state that does not require vehicle inspections if the budget were to be embraced by the General Assembly.
More than 30 people showed their support for the inspections during a Monday town hall hosted in Bridgewater by Dels. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Tony Wilt, R-Broadway.
Also in Northam’s budget proposal is an increase in the state gasoline tax of 4 cents per gallon for three years, after which the tax will be tied to inflation.
“This funding proposal is more sustainable, and it is more equitable,” Northam said when presenting the budget. “Those who drive more should pay more.”
Current registration fees range from $64 for an electric vehicle to $5 for a trip permit.
In 2019, gas taxes increased by 2.1% in 36 localities near Interstate 81, such as Rockingham and Page counties, to pay for the $2.2 billion in improvements that were approved in the last General Assembly session.
Some localities, such as Bath, Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Floyd and Page counties, have adopted resolutions in opposition to the regional fuel tax due to their distance from I-81, and other counties are also considering it, according to reports from the Roanoke Times.
The other three funding methods for the interstate improvements included an increased statewide duty for diesel fuel, a higher road tax for trucks and registration for heavy trucks.
Other hikes in the budget include duties on tobacco, which would double from 30 cents to 60 cents per pack.
Virginia has the second lowest tax on tobacco products in the United States, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C., tax policy think tank. The increase would bring the commonwealth to the seventh lowest spot — equal to Wyoming.
According to Northam, smoking costs Medicaid $486 million and is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Virginia.
The Chesapeake Bay cleanup fund will receive $400 million for projects to fulfill the administration’s goal of a “clean” Chesapeake Bay by 2025.
Other water projects include the establishment of the Office of Offshore Wind, which will coordinate $40 million for renewable energy infrastructure around the Port of Virginia.
Teachers would also see a 3% pay raise under Northam’s budget, the largest such raise in 15 years, through a budget increase of $145 million effective on July 1, 2021.
The budget would also squirrel away an extra $300 million, bringing the state’s reserve balance to $1.9 billion, which Northam said would help to protect the state’s AAA bond rating.
Broadband initiatives are also set for an increase as $16 million is being added to the budget to total $35 million.
Over 276,000 residents of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas do not have access to broadband, according to a 2018 report from the Federal Communications Commission.
The General Assembly convenes on Jan. 8.
