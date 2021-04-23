A donation from a Port Republic resident accounted for nearly 80% of all money given to gubernatorial candidates by Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents in the first quarter, according to data released by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Walter Curt, president and owner of Power Monitors Inc., gave $50,000 to Glenn Youngkin, a retired co-chief executive of Washington-based global investment firm The Carlyle Group, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor.
City and county residents donated $63,210 to nine out of the 13 gubernatorial hopefuls, according to the data, which showed where donations came from by ZIP code during the first quarter.
The filing deadline for first-quarter campaign finance reports was April 15 and included fundraising and expenses between Jan. 1 and March 31.
The race features five Democrats, seven Republicans and one independent candidate.
Within the first three months of 2021, Rockingham County residents donated significantly more money to Republicans than Democrats.
Donations to Republicans totaled $58,210, while donations to Democrats totaled $5,000.
Without the $50,000 donation to Youngkin, Republican candidates would have received only $8,210 from city and county residents.
Despite having the second-highest first-quarter fundraising total for a Republican candidate statewide, Pete Snyder received only $500 from one donor in Harrisonburg.
Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, received $5,700 in donations, including $5,000 from Curt.
Rockingham County residents made the most donations to state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who received seven donations totaling $1,415.
Sergio de la Pena, a retired Army colonel, is the only other Republican candidate to receive a donation from a county resident. He received $200 from a Dayton resident.
Peter Doran and Octavia Johnson did not receive donations from city or county residents.
In the Democratic race, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe received six donations totaling $1,915 from locals, while state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, trailed close behind with $1,442 in donations from four city and county residents.
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy received $1,393 from Harrisonburg and Linville residents, and Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, took home $250 from a city resident.
No donations were given to Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
