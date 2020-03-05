Gov. Ralph Northam announced the 12th annual Governor's Conference on Agricultural Trade for Tuesday at the Richmond Marriott, according to a Thursday press release.
The event will feature panels and presentations on challenges, trade and trade negotiation.
Speakers include Indonesian Agricultural Attache Hari Edi Soekirno, Stephen Censky, the deputy secretary of agriculture, Robert Johannson, the chief economist of the Department of Agriculture.
According to the release, the Republic of Indonesia imported $86 million of agriculture and forestry products from the commonwealth in 2019.
Representatives of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, American Farm Bureau, John Deere and Smithland will also be part of panels.
— Staff Report
