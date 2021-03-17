With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law a bill creating an enhanced income tax credit for certain best management practices, certifying a win for the agriculture community.
On Friday, Northam approved the legislation that was sponsored by Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, who first introduced the bill in 2020.
House Bill 1763 creates a new incentive for farmers to implement best management practices, or BMPs, if they’re not interested in participating in grant funding.
BMPs are practices approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board to improve water quality.
Throughout the General Assembly session, Wilt described the bill as adding another tool in a farmer’s tool belt.
With Wilt’s bill being introduced in the House, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, sponsored identical legislation in the Senate.
Northam approved Hanger’s legislation on Friday, according to the state’s Legislative Information System.
With the bill’s passage, the legislation creates an enhanced tax credit equal to 75% of the first $100,000 spent in implementing certain BMPs, and the amount would be consistent with the grant rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
Wilt said in a press release that the new tax credit will cover 50% of the cost of a BMP, and anyone interested in pursuing the credit can work with their local Soil and Water Conservation District office.
Best management practices include livestock and poultry waste management, soil erosion control, nutrient and sediment filtration and detention, nutrient management and pest management — all of which provide significant improvement to water quality in Virginia’s streams and rivers.
The goal of the Agricultural BMP Tax Credit Program is to encourage voluntary installation of BMPs that address Virginia’s nonpoint source of pollution water quality objectives.
In a press release, Wilt said the idea of an enhanced tax credit for farmers and producers was one of the recommendations included in the roadmap to restoring the Chesapeake Bay.
“I’m glad to see it come to fruition,” Wilt said regarding the bill’s passage. “Along with existing cost-share and other programs, this will further assist in the effort to improve water quality and meet our goals without the need for heavy-handed government intervention.”
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, said in an email that the organization appreciated the leadership of Wilt and Hanger in bringing forward legislation that expands the number of conservation practices eligible for tax credits to help farmers across the commonwealth.
“In addition, the increase in the caps on the refundable tax credit will help provide another option for farmers to utilize when cost share grants are not available,” she said. “These additional incentives and tools support farmers’ ability to implement conservation practices that might otherwise be cost prohibitive.”
Additionally, in tax year 2021, a tax credit for 25% of expenses will apply for all other agricultural best management practices that are not eligible for the enhanced credit rate, while increasing the maximum amount of expenses to which the 25% credit applies to $100,000.
The amount of the enhanced credit shall not exceed $75,000 — an increase to the existing $17,500 limit, according to the bill.
The legislation goes into effect on July 1.
